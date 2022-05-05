Ports Fall Short Despite Zhuang's Strong Start

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Ports struck first against the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, but the Giants eked out a 3-2 win over Stockton to even up the series at one game apiece.

The Ports (7-16) got on the board when Cooper Uhl and Robert Puason walked to start the bottom of the fifth and Denzel Clarke singled right up the gut for a 1-0 Stockton lead.

But the Giants (13-9) would answer right away when the first two batters reached for them in the top of the sixth and Grant McCray ripped a ball into the right field corner. One run came in to tie the game and the ball was bobbled in right by Junior Perez allowing a second run to score and put the Giants up 2-1.

San Jose would tack on one more run with a no-doubt solo home run to right field over the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch from left fielder Vaun Brown. That would prove to be the game-winning run as the Ports would get one back in the bottom of the eighth.

Max Muncy led off the eighth with a single through the middle that was followed by a T.J. Schofield-Sam double off the wall. Muncy had to hold up as McCray made a leaping attempt in center, so the Ports had runners at second and third with no one out.

The Giants went to their bullpen and allowed just an RBI groundout by Jhoan Paulino to cut it to 3-2, but that's as close as the Ports would get as San Jose got another groundout to end the inning.

Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-3) had his second solid start in a row, but took a tough-luck loss after going six innings and allowing just three hits and two runs on two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Ports and Giants continue their six-game series with game three on Thursday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644-1900.

