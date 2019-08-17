Storm Even Series as Ports Fall 7-2

August 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Lake Elsinore Storm got off to a fast start and never looked back on Saturday night at The Diamond. Lake Elsinore scored six runs over the first two innings, all with two outs, on their way to sending the Stockton Ports to a 7-2 loss.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano (5-10) retired the first two batters in each of the first two innings but then ran into two-out trouble. In the first with two outs, Luis Campusano walked, and Gabriel Arias followed with a triple to right to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Eguy Rosario followed with an RBI single to right to make it a 2-0 contest.

In the second with two outs and the bases empty, Jack Suwinski walked, and Allen Cordoba followed with an RBI double. After back-to-back RBI singles by Xavier Edwards and Campusano, Arias delivered another triple to make it a 6-0 contest.

Altamirano would work into the fifth where he allowed a leadoff homer to Arias that made it 7-0. Altamirano suffered the loss, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out two.

Storm starter Joey Cantillo (1-1) would pick up his first California League victory as he tossed five scoreless frames and allowed two hits while striking out stix.

Deivy Mendez followed Cantillo and allowed two runs in the seventh as the Ports got a run home on a throwing error by the shortstop Arias and an RBI single by Ryan Gridley. Mendez allowed two runs on four hits over 1 2/3 innings worked.

Fred Schlichtholz worked the final 2 1/3 innings scoreless for the Storm. Nick Highberger and Ty Damron combined for 3 2/3 innings out of the Stockton bullpen.

The Ports and Storm play the rubber game of their series on Sunday night at The Diamond. In a battle of southpaws, Hogan Harris (0-2, 4.60 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1, 2.19 ERA) for Lake Elsinore. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.