Rawhide Win 7-6 in Extras at Rancho

August 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - Game one went lasted ten innings, but the Rawhide came out on top. Visalia had bases loaded in the first inning and drove in two runs. Jose Herrera hit an RBI single to centerfield and drove in Eduardo Diaz . Alek Thomas scored the second run of the inning when Yoel Yanqui reached on a fielder's choice to second base.

Quakes sent ten batters to the plate in the third inning. Rancho Cucamonga scored five runs off seven hits to take the lead. All five runs were earned to starting pitcher Ryan Weiss .

Rawhide tied up the game in the sixth inning. With runners on first and second, Jorge Perez had an RBI single with runners on first and second. Herrera batted again with bases loaded and drove in another two runs with a double to right field and tied up the game 5-5.

Justin Lewis pitched three scoreless innings of relief for Weiss. He only have up two hits and struck out five. Jayson McKinley pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth inning.

In the tenth inning, the Rawhide had bases loaded with one out and Herrera drew the walk to push across the go-ahead run. Diaz scored the seventh Visalia run of the game score off a wild pitch. Rawhide led by two going into the bottom of the tenth.

McKinley was back on the bump for his third inning of work. Quakes did score one run, but fell short. McKinley earned his fourth win of the season and the Rawhide won 7-6 to take the first game of the series.

