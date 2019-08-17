Extra-Inning Affair Goes Visalia's Way

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Snapping a four-game win streak, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes dropped game one to the Visalia Rawhide in extra innings by a final score of 7-6.

It was a rapid start for the Rawhide in game one of the set, as Jose Herrera's RBI single and Yoel Yanqui's RBI fielder's choice helped Visalia jump out to a 2-0 lead after a half inning of play.

While it took a bit for the Rancho bats to get going, they did in a big way in the bottom of the third. Jeren Kendall scampered around the bases on a triple and an error by the right fielder to get the Quakes on the board. Eric Peterson, sent down from AA Tulsa on Friday, capped off a five-run frame with an RBI knock, making it a 5-2 advantage.

Visalia would not go away quietly on the night, however, pushing across three tallies in the top of the sixth. Herrera knotted up the contest, notching his second and third RBI of the night, with a two-run single into right.

Both teams failed to score throughout the rest of regulation, requiring bonus baseball at LoanMart Field. An all too familiar villain came to the plate in the top of the tenth with the bases loaded, drawing a game-winning RBI walk.

Trailing 7-5 heading into the home half because of another run on a wild pitch, Hunter Feduccia produced an RBI groundout to bring the Quakes within a run. It was not enough, though, as Deacon Liput grounded out to end the tilt.

Jayson McKinley (4-0) remained undefeated with three inning of one-run baseball and four strikeouts.

Guillermo Zuniga (0-2) surrendered the two runs in the top of the tenth, shouldering the loss.

The series will continue on Saturday, as Rancho is set to send RHP Michael Grove (0-5) to the mound, while Visalia has yet to determine their game-two starter.

