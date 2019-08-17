JRod Show Delivers Grand Win
August 17, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, CA. - A grand 13-1 win by the Modesto Nuts over the Lancaster JetHawks at John Thurman Field on Friday night ended a three-game skid.
In his first game in the California League, Julio Rodriguez recorded four hits including a grand slam to help propel the Nuts (56-68; 26-28) to a series-opening victory over the JetHawks (61-61; 27-27).
Braden Bishop, in on MLB rehab, recorded two hits with three runs scored. He drove in two runs with a single in the sixth to knock JetHawks starter Garret Schilling (L, 8-7) out in the sixth inning. Schilling lasted five-plus innings allowing eleven hits and eight runs.
Ian McKinney (W, 12-5) worked five innings and struck out eight to earn his league-leading 12th win of the year and lower his league-best ERA to 2.84.
Ariel Sandoval recorded three doubles in a game for the second time this season. David Sheaffer homered. Joe Rizzo extended his hitting streak to nine games with a first-inning RBI double.
The Nuts will try for a series victory in the middle affair of the three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch at JTF is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from August 17, 2019
- Rawhide Win 7-6 in Extras at Rancho - Visalia Rawhide
- JRod Show Delivers Grand Win - Modesto Nuts
- Extra-Inning Affair Goes Visalia's Way - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
- Ports Open Road Trip with 5-1 Win - Stockton Ports
- JetHawks Defeated in Modesto - Lancaster JetHawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.