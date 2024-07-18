Storm Chasers Welcome Indianapolis Back to Werner Park

July 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (59-32, 10-8) welcome the Indianapolis Indians (39-50, 6-10) to Werner Park, July 19 to 21 for a three-game series. After the four-day MLB All-Star break, the Chasers remain home after winning 5 of 6 games against the Toledo Mud Hens in Papillion, July 9 to 14.

The first game between the Storm Chasers and the Indians is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch, Friday July 19. Then, the second game of the series will shift to a 6:05 p.m. CT, Saturday, July 20. The Chasers and the Indians will conclude the three-game set with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, July 21.

Highlights this weekend include Sitcom Night on Friday, July 19 with a Stolen Base Record Replica Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Atlas MedStaff and Faith and Family Night on Saturday, July 20, featuring a postgame concert by Grammy-nominated artist Blessing Offor.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Friday, July 19

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on News Talk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Sitcom Night: We celebrate all of our favorite sitcoms, with a special appearance by Lil Sebastian.

Stolen Base Record Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a Stolen Base Record Replica Jersey courtesy of Atlas MedStaff.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Saturday, July 20

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 6:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on News Talk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Faith and Family Night: Featuring a postgame concert by Grammy-nominated artist Blessing Offor.

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented By Big Grove Brewery

Sunday, July 21

Omaha vs. Indianapolis Indians - 5:05 p.m. - MiLB TV and Bally Live - Listen on News Talk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Family Funday: Featuring Wildlife Encounters! | Presented by Nebraska Medicine.

Women in Sports Night: Join us for Women in Sports Night as part of the Community Celebration Series presented by PayPal. | Presented By PayPal

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game. | Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska

Mug Club: Join the Big Grove Brewery Mug Club and get $3 off every 16oz draft pour in your mug! | Presented by Big Grove Brewery

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Friday, July 19

Omaha - LHP Daniel Lynch IV (6-0, 3.89 ERA)

Indianapolis - RHP Aaron Shortridge (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday, July 20

Omaha - RHP Chandler Champlain (1-3, 6.65 ERA)

Indianapolis - RHP Jake Woodford (0-2, 2.13 ERA)

Sunday, July 21

Omaha - LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-2, 4.18 ERA)

Indianapolis - RHP Luis Cessa (1-2, 6.46 ERA)

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all three games on MiLB TV or Bally Live.

The weekend series between Omaha and Indianapolis can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with all three games airing in Omaha on News Talk 1290 KOIL Friday-Sunday, July 19-21.

HISTORY LESSON

Omaha holds an all-time record of 305-301 (.503) against Indianapolis, including a 22-13 (.629) record at Werner Park since 2021. Omaha has won 8 of 10 games with Indianapolis in 2024 after taking 12 of 17 games against the Indians last season.

The two teams met for the first of three series earlier this year in April at Werner Park with Omaha winning two of three games as inclement weather washed out the weekend contests. The Chasers and Indians met in Indy at the end of May and early June, with Omaha winning six of seven games, including a doubleheader with a makeup from April. Omaha and Indianapolis played in the American Association from 1969-1997 seasons and the Chasers held a record of 265-280 (.486) in that competition before both teams joined the International League in 2021 and the Chasers currently hold the record of 40-21 (.656) since 2021.

This three-game set is the final series that Omaha and Indianapolis will play against each other in the 2024 season, with Omaha needing one win to secure the season series.

Three former Storm Chasers have played for the Indians in the 2024 season, including a pair on the active roster. Outfielder Edward Olivares appeared in 100 games Omaha between the 2021 and 2023 seasons, hitting .311 for the Chasers over those three seasons. Traded to the Pirates in December 2023, Olivares opened this year in the Major Leagues with Pittsburgh and played 55 games before being optioned to Triple-A July 9. Additionally, pitcher Luis Cessa opened this year with Omaha and pitched 11 games (10 starts) for the Storm Chasers and went 2-2 with a 3.89 ERA but was released June 1 and signed with Pittsburgh June 10. Cessa has pitched 5 games (4 starts) with the Indians over the last month. Additionally, 2018 Storm Chaser Wily Peralta pitched 17 games for Indianapolis at the start of this season but was released by Pittsburgh in early June.

Two former Indians have played for the Chasers this year, including one on Omaha's active roster. Storm Chasers infielder Kevin Padlo played 22 games for Indianapolis in 2022 and hit .279 as he finished the season with the Indians. Padlo signed with Kansas City on June 5 and has played 11 games with the Chasers since June 14. 2019 Indian Jake Brentz has also pitched 8 games for Omaha this season but is currently at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: WATERS WORLD

This past Monday, @OMAStormChasers outfielder Drew Waters was named the International League's Player of the Week for his efforts last series against Toledo. Waters led the league with a 1.548 OPS and went 9-for-21 at the plate (.429 average) during Omaha's series win.

2: GETTING TRANSACTIONAL

Coming out of the All-Star Break, a few @OMAStormChasers roster moves were made. After being released July 11, LHP Austin Cox re-signed a Minor League contract with the Royals July 16. And it was announced OF Drew Waters was recalled to Kansas City to be active July 19.

3: ALEXANDER THE GREAT

After being optioned to Triple-A, CJ Alexander has continued his tear with the @OMAStormChasers. Alexander is hitting .316 with 11 home runs and 40 runs batted in. His .316 batting average ranks second in the league behind Buffalo's Sam Horwitz, who is hitting .335 this year.

4: LET'S RAVE

Outfielder John Rave has been one of the top offensive producers for the @OMAStormChaser this year. Among International League hitters in 2024, Rave ranks tied 3rd in extra-base hits (38), 4th in runs (64), 7th in total bases (155) and tied 9th in hits (84).

5: I'M DIFFERENT, YEAH, I'M (RUN) DIFFERENT(IAL)

After Sunday's win against the Toledo Mud Hens, the @OMAStormChasers have outscored their opponents 527 to 419 this season, with a +108 run differential. That is the best mark both in the International League and the Triple-A level, ranked 6th of the 120 full season MiLB teams.

