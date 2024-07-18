Homestand Highlights: July 23-28

The Red Wings will take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) for the final time at home this season!

TUESDAY JULY 23 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)

COCOS LOCOS DE ROCHESTER: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Cocos Locos de Rochester and debut new Cocos Locos jerseys!

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half-priced, courtesy of M&T Bank

THURMAN THOMAS AUTOGRAPH APPEARANCE: Autographs are FREE! There are no restrictions on what items he will sign, but he will not personalize items. Photos will be available and autographs will take place from 5:30pm - 6:10pm, courtesy of Batavia Downs

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

WEDNESDAY JULY 24 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM)

REPLICA ROAD JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty jersey courtesy of Alfred State College

HAPPY HOUR: We will be serving $2 Genny and Genny Lights from 5-6, pm courtesy of Genesee and live music from Genesee Saw

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs, courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

THURSDAY JULY 25 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 10:00 AM, FIRST PITCH - 11:05 AM)

CAMP DAY: If your camp group is interested in spending a day at the ballpark, please reach out to [email protected]

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special college day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID, courtesy of St. John Fisher University

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (10:20 am-10:40 am)

FRIDAY JULY 26 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)

CANCER SURVIVORS NIGHT: Come on out to Innovative Field to help the Red Wings celebrate Cancer Survivors Night courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute

RALLY TOWEL GIVEAWAY: The first 4,000 fans will receive a rally towel courtesy of Wilmot Cancer Institute

FAMILY CAMPOUT NIGHT: Camp out on the field after the game and watch "Rookie of the Year" on the big screen courtesy of Wilkins RV and Dunkin'! If you plan on attending please RSVP HERE

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SATURDAY JULY 27 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: Come celebrate Christmas with us as the ballpark will transform into a winter wonderland with a special appearance from Santa!

SANTA LECROY BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Santa LeCroy Bobblehead courtesy of John Betlem Heating & Cooling

CHRISTMAS ORNAMENT GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans will receive a Red Wings Christmas ornament courtesy of St. Johns Senior Living

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:50 pm-6:10 pm)

SUNDAY JULY 28 vs. LEHIGH VALLEY IRONPIGS (GATES - 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM)

PBS KIDS DAY: Join WXXI and the Rochester Red Wings for PBS KIDS Day at The Ballpark on Sunday, July 28 at 1:05 p.m. The Red Wings take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs while WXXI brings the fun with plenty of PBS Kids activities, characters, and podcasters Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero, the music duo known as 123 Andrés, and Magic Beatmaster Boombox, voiced by Pierce Freelon from "Jamming on the Job."

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (12:20 pm-12:40 pm)

