Blankenhorn Named First-Half MVP, Wood Named Most Popular Player

As the Red Wings get set to return to action following the All-Star break, the fans have spoken and have bestowed the prestigious honors of First-Half MVP to Travis Blankenhorn and Most Popular Player to James Wood. Both players have delivered remarkable first-half performances, earning their accolades through consistent excellence and standout contributions on the field. Their efforts have helped propel the Red Wings to a 51-40 record, including a 13-5 start to the second half, good enough to place Rochester atop the International League.

James Wood: Most Popular Player

2nd Place: Travis Blankenhorn

3rd Place: Darren Baker

4th Place: Amos Willingham

James Wood emerged as a fan favorite, and for good reason. Despite a short stint on the injured list, Wood maintained impressive stats before receiving the much-anticipated call-up to the Big Leagues on July 1. In 52 games with Rochester, he posted a batting average of .353 (67-for-190), an on-base percentage of .463, and an OPS of 1.058 in 231 plate appearances. Wood also slugged 10 home runs (all on the road) and drove in 37 runs, further solidifying his position as one of the best players in the International League and one of the top prospects in baseball. Wood also won International League Player of the Month of May, as well as International League Player of the Week for the week of May 3-12.

His July 1 call-up followed an updated Baseball America Top Prospect ranking, naming James Wood as the number one prospect in the sport. At the time of his promotion, Wood led Washington's Minor League system and ranked among all Minor League hitters in batting average (2nd, .353), on-base percentage (2nd, .463), OPS (2nd, 1.058), and slugging percentage (9th, .595). He reached base safely in 34 straight games from April 20 to June 27, showcasing his exceptional on-base skills. The 21-year-old was already known as the "Best Power Hitter" and the "Best Defensive Outfielder" in Washington's Minor League system.

In his debut against the New York Mets, Wood made an immediate impact, working a full count and lacing a single to left-center in his first MLB at-bat. He has since maintained his form, logging 13 hits in his first 14 games, adding four walks, seven RBIs, and five runs scored. These impressive stat lines highlight why James Wood was named the Red Wings' Most Popular Player. During his time with Rochester, Wood consistently dazzled fans with his exceptional on-base skills, power, and athleticism. Wood's exciting play and undeniable talent quickly won the hearts of the Red Wings' supporters, cementing his status as the team's First Half Most Popular Player.

Travis Blankenhorn: MVP

2nd Place: James Wood

3rd Place: Darren Baker

Travis Blankenhorn, the reigning 2023 Team MVP, has yet again been a powerhouse for the Red Wings, earning the MVP title for the first half of the season and being named the International League Player of the Week for the April 16-21 period. Blankenhorn's offensive stats are nothing short of impressive. His 19 home runs rank him third among all International League hitters, and his 59 RBIs rank him fourth. Over 318 at-bats, the Pennsylvania native has logged a .309 on-base percentage and a .459 slugging percentage, resulting in a solid .768 OPS. Blankenhorn's contributions include 71 hits, 16 doubles, and a triple, showcasing his ability to deliver in various ways. His consistent power-hitting has not only provided the Red Wings with crucial runs but has also made him a cornerstone of their offensive strategy.

During the week of April 16-21, Blankenhorn demonstrated his exceptional abilities by posting a .476 batting average (10-for-21), slugging five home runs, a triple, and two doubles while driving in eight RBIs against the Toledo Mud Hens. This remarkable performance earned him the International League Player of the Week honor. Notably, he logged his five-homer week against a Toledo pitching staff that had allowed the second-fewest home runs in the IL coming into the series.

This comes a season after the 2015 third-round pick (80th overall by the Minnesota Twins) led the team with 23 home runs, the most by a left-handed hitter since Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones hit the same number in 2008. The Pottsville, Pennsylvania native re-joined the Nationals organization this past offseason when he was signed as a Minor League Free Agent on December 22.

Blankenhorn is the first league award winner for the Red Wings this season (Pitcher or Player of the Week) and the first Player of the Week winner since INF Luis Garcia took home the honors for the week of April 12-17, 2022. He is just the second Red Wing to win the award since becoming a Nationals affiliate in 2021.

Fans and teammates alike look forward to Blankenhorn's continued dominance as the season progresses. His ability to drive in runs and deliver in crucial moments has made him a cornerstone of the Red Wings' offensive strategy, and his recent accolades only reinforce his importance to the team.

Red Wings fans could be looking at a slugger who's walking up to knock on the door of the Red Wings Hall of Fame. After hitting 23 home runs last year and earning season-long MVP honors, Blankenhorn has already hit 19 thus far in 2024. The lefty is just 33 homers away from cracking the top 10 on the Red Wings all-time home runs list.

Mid-Season Highlights and Upcoming Games

The Red Wings have seen strong performances across the board, contributing to a successful first half of the season. Here are some standout achievements:

Jack Dunn: Infielder Jack Dunn has excelled defensively and at the plate, with a .376 on-base percentage ranking him second on the team, trailing only Carter Kieboom's mark of .379.

Darren Baker: With a career-high 30 stolen bases, Baker holds a share of the International League high and is eyeing a new team record.

Adonis Medina and Joe LaSorsa: Both pitchers have been exceptional out of the bullpen, with ERAs of 3.40 and 2.28, respectively, and impressive ground ball rates.

Rico Garcia: As the closer, Garcia is second in the league in saves, converting 15 of his 16 opportunities.

Spenser Watkins: Leading the starting pitchers, Watkins ranks fifth in the league in innings pitched, and his seven wins are tied for fourth-most.

Streaks and Recent Performance

The Red Wings have been on a positive run, winning 7 of their last 10 games and 16 of their last 25 games. This strong performance has been key to their current standings.

Notable Players and Performances

Spenser Watkins: Reliable starting pitcher, recently securing a win on July 13 with a solid performance.

Dylan Crews: Notable for his hitting streak, securing hits in 10 consecutive games from June 19-30.

Jackson Cluff: Impressive on the base paths, going a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts this season, ranking him third in the International League among players who have not been caught stealing.

Team Statistics

The Red Wings have accumulated 114 stolen bases this season, tied for fourth-most in the International League.

The team's batting average with runners in scoring position (RISP) stands at .255, highlighting areas for potential improvement despite their strong overall performance.

Interesting Facts

Stolen Bases Streak: Jackson Cluff has been a standout on the base paths, going a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen base attempts this season. This achievement places him third in the International League among players who have yet to be thrown out on the basepaths.

Team Stealing Stats: The Red Wings have accumulated 114 stolen bases this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the International League. This demonstrates the team's aggressive and effective base-running strategy.

Individual Performance Streaks: Dylan Crews has shown consistency at the plate with an active hitting streak spanning 5 games heading into the second half, while Spenser Watkins has secured wins in 3 consecutive games, highlighting their contributions to the team's success.

Noteworthy Achievements: In their recent performances, the Red Wings managed a notable team ERA of 6.22, with starters achieving a 7.40 ERA and relievers posting a 5.14 ERA over the latest stretch of games. This highlights areas of strength and opportunities for improvement within their pitching staff.

The first-place Red Wings will pick up play tomorrow after the All-Star break in Syracuse before returning home, on Tuesday, July 23 when the Wings will kick off a six-game homestand. The team looks to build on their momentum and continue their strong performance into the second half of the season.

