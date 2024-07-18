Stripers Homestand Highlights: Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Features in Three-Game Set

July 18, 2024 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are back from the All-Star Break, hosting the Charlotte Knights for a three-game series at Coolray Field from July 19-21. The weekend set features one of the most coveted giveaways of the season as the first 2,000 fans will receive a collectible bobblehead of 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. on July 20.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Friday, July 19 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

- Summer Sports Extravaganza: Bring home the gold when we light the torch to welcome our sporting friends from all over the world to the ballpark.

- Fireworks Friday: After a night of entertaining baseball, the Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Saturday, June 20 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

- Ronald Acuña Jr. MVP Bobblehead Giveaway (presented by Coca-Cola): The first 2,000 fans will collect a bobblehead of 2023 National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. The former Stripers outfielder and current Atlanta Braves superstar is immortalized holding his MVP award.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Sunday, July 21 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

- Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

- Sundae Funday Specialty Pack : Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with this specialty pack including one (1) Field Box ticket and access to a build-your-own ice cream sundae station for just $19.

- All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $32.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

