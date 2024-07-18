Forward Darian Pilon Returns to the Fish

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Darian Pilon will return to the Walleye for a second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Pilon, of Sault Ste. Marie, ONT, skated 31 games in his rookie season with the Walleye. Pilon tallied three points (1G, 2A) for the Fish after being claimed off of waivers from Fort Wayne prior to the regular season. The 25-year-old also posted 34 penalty minutes a season ago.

Prior to his pro career, Pilon skated three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island, netting 42 points (17G, 25A) in 66 collegiate games while also picking up 223 penalty minutes. He also played three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL, collecting 88 points (40G, 48A) over 194 games with 317 penalty minutes.

