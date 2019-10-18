Storm Announce Captains

October 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





Tomorrow the Storm play the first game of the 2019-2020 season on the road versus the Peoria Rivermen at 7:15 P.M.

Today, Storm Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny announced captains for the upcoming season:

Captain: Dean YakuraAssistant (home) John Schiavo

Assistant (home) Kristaps NimanisAssistant (road) Tommy TsicosAssistant (road) Junior Harris

Yakura was acquired last season in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen and has played in more than 350 professional hockey games. He scored six goals and twelve assists in just 23 games with the Storm last season.

John Schiavo comes to the Storm for his first season from the defending champion Huntsville Havoc. Schiavo is a native of East Patchogue, New York and has spent extended time playing in both the SPHL and ECHL.

Kristaps Nimanis was in the Quad Cities for all of last season, despite playing in just nine games. He sustained a lower body injury that prevented him from playing for nearly four months but is back to 100% health and excited to make his presence felt this season.

Tommy Tsicos notched 12 goals and 15 assists with the Storm last season. He began both this year and last in ECHL Worcester before joining the Storm roster.

Junior Harris began last season with the Storm and was called up to ECHL Norfolk after just eight games. He remained with the Admirals all season. His return to the lineup will add equal parts grit and skill.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.