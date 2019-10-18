Bulls Lose a Close Game in Overtime

October 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to Huntsville in a close overtime game at home at the Pelham Civic Complex

Notable players for Birmingham were JM Piotrowski and Jacob Barber with goals from Birmingham.

Bulls Goalie Artt Brey closed the night with 40 saves.

Nolan Kaiser scored the game winner for Huntsville

NEXT GAME:

Saturday October 19, 2019

at Evansville Thunderbolts

Ford Center - Evansville, Indiana

7:15pm cst

