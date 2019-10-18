Bulls Lose a Close Game in Overtime
October 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses to Huntsville in a close overtime game at home at the Pelham Civic Complex
Notable players for Birmingham were JM Piotrowski and Jacob Barber with goals from Birmingham.
Bulls Goalie Artt Brey closed the night with 40 saves.
Nolan Kaiser scored the game winner for Huntsville
NEXT GAME:
Saturday October 19, 2019
at Evansville Thunderbolts
Ford Center - Evansville, Indiana
7:15pm cst
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019
- New-Look Thunderbolts Make History in Regular Season Debut - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Dawgs Settle for Point, Fall to Ice Flyers in OT, 3-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Jeke's Pair Lifts Marksmen to Comeback Victory in OT - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Bulls Lose a Close Game in Overtime - Birmingham Bulls
- Mayhem Fall in Overtime on Opening Night - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (0-0-0) at Ice Flyers (0-0-0) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Fayetteville Marksmen (Game 1) - Macon Mayhem
- Thunderbolts Sign Sanvido, Place Schumacher IR - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Storm Announce Captains - Quad City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.