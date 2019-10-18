New-Look Thunderbolts Make History in Regular Season Debut

October 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





KNOXVILLE, TN - The Evansville Thunderbolts made history in Knoxville, Tennessee, winning the first season opener in franchise history, while making new head coach Jeff Bes a winner in his Bolts debut, edging the Ice Bears 2-1 in Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) action Friday night. Evansville will try to start a winning streak in its home opener tomorrow night as they take on the Birmingham Bulls, at 7:15pm CT at the Ford Center. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free pair of thundersticks to help them cheer on the new-look Thunderbolts.

After collapsing in last year's season opener in Knoxville, the Thunderbolts jumped on Knoxville early as a pair of newcomers Austin Plevy and Connor Sanvido would find the back of the net. Plevy's tally came after breaking away from a one-on-one battle, unassisted at 5:03 in the opening period. Sanvido, would follow suit, scoring while camped out in front of the net following a Knoxville turnover, making it 2-0 at the 8:24 mark. Knoxville would cut into that lead in the second period, with Riley Christensen scoring early in the frame. However, that would be the only blemish on Evansville's starting goaltender Max Strang's sheet, as he stopped 28 of 29 shots in his first professional game in more than four years.

To order your single game, group or season tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or to evansvillethunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.