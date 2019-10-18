Thunderbolts Sign Sanvido, Place Schumacher IR

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Thunderbolts, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), announced the signing of forward Connor Sanvido to a contract, while placing veteran defenseman Frank Schumacher on the 21-day injured reserve list Friday.

Sanvido, a 26 year-old native of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada comes to the Thunderbolts by way of the Fort Wayne Komets of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), where he appeared in one game this season. In college, Sanvido played for both St. Thomas University and the University of Lethbridge.

The Thunderbolts open the regular season Friday night against the Icebears in Knoxville, TN. The puck drops at 6:35 pm CT. Evansville makes its home opener Saturday night at the Ford Center against Birmingham at 7:15 pm CT. The first 1,500 fans to enter the gates will recieve a pair of thundersticks courtesy of Old National Bank.

To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or to evansvillethunderbolts.com.

