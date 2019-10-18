Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (0-0-0) at Ice Flyers (0-0-0)

October 18, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(0-0-0), T-1st SPHL, 0 Pts

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS

(0-0-0), T-1st SPHL, 0 Pts

Friday - 7:35 PM CDT

Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referees: Jason Lortie| Linesmen: Ryan Duncan, Darek Kalisz

WELCOME BACK: The Rail Yard Dawgs open the fourth season in franchise history on Friday night, coming off the most successful campaign in franchise history. The Dawgs set new franchise records with 28 wins and 60 points and the team advanced to the semifinals for the first time in franchise history. Roanoke finished in fifth place in the regular season, upset the top-seeded Peoria Rivermen in the first round of the playoffs and fell in the semis to the Birmingham Bulls, the eventual league runner-up.

THE TIMES, THEY ARE A-CHANGIN' :For the first time in franchise history, the Rail Yard Dawgs opening night roster does not feature center Steve Mele, the all-time leader in games, goals, assists and points. Mele moved on over the summer into his post-hockey career and a part-time role with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. The Dawgs also lost Colin Murray and Ben Bauer to retirement, both of whom had appeared in each season in the franchise's history. Travis Armstrong is the last remaining Dawg who played for the team in the inaugural 2016-17 season.

WELL THIS IS AWKWARD...: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Flyers executed a trade over the summer, swapping defenseman Cam Bakker for center Brant Sherwood. Bakker skated for Roanoke in parts of the past two seasons while Sherwood suited up for Pensacola for 31 games last season. Additionally, the Dawgs now employ defenseman Chris Lijdsman, who played in all 56 games for Pensacola last season and had three goals and 11 assists. All three of those players will make his debut for his new team against his former team on Friday night

AGAINST THE ICE FLYERS: The Dawgs went 3-1-0 against Pensacola last year and have an all-time record of 7-5-1 against the Ice Flyers. They are 4-3-0 in franchise history at the Pensacola Bay Center.

HOCKEY STAFF: Dan Bremner returns for his third season as head coach and will coach without an assistant in 2019-20. Travis Johns begins his fourth season as athletic trainer and Chad Ray his first as equipment manager.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN: The Dawgs open the season with 12 forwards, one (Mac Jansen) on IR, five defensemen and three goaltenders. Eight are classified as rookies and nine have skated for Roanoke in the past. Two of the returners are back after a year away, Joe Sova sat out the 2018-19 season injured and Matt Beer played for Limburg Eaters Geleen in the Netherlands.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs and Ice Flyers will tangle again on Saturday night in Pensacola. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM CDT at the Pensacola Bay Center.

