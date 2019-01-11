Storm Acquire Second Goaltender
January 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release
The Quad City Storm have signed goaltender Cory Simons ahead of this weekend's three-game series with the Knoxville Ice Bears.
Simons is a third-year pro and played in 19-games this season with the Port Huron Prowlers of the FHL. He has averaged a 3.34 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.
Simons is a third-year pro and played in 19-games this season with the Port Huron Prowlers of the FHL. He has averaged a 3.34 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.
