Bulls Fall Short in a High Scoring Matchup with Macon

January 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





MACON, GA: The Birmingham Bulls come up short in a high scoring matchup with Macon Mayhem losing 7-5 after a open net goal from Macon's Derek Sutliffe

Garrett Schmitz and Mike Davis both record 1 goal and 1 assist on the night. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 27 saves.

The Birmingham Bulls record moves to 19-7-1 on the season and are tied for second place with Macon in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.

The teams will play again tomorrow to earn the sole ownership of the second place slot in the rankings.

NEXT GAME:

Saturday January 12, 2019

@ MAcon Mayhem

Maon Centreplex - Macon, Georgia

