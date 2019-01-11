Bulls Fall Short in a High Scoring Matchup with Macon
January 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
MACON, GA: The Birmingham Bulls come up short in a high scoring matchup with Macon Mayhem losing 7-5 after a open net goal from Macon's Derek Sutliffe
Garrett Schmitz and Mike Davis both record 1 goal and 1 assist on the night. Goalie Mavric Parks closed out the night with 27 saves.
VIEW GAME STATS: http://the_sphl.wttstats.pointstreak.com/boxscore.html?gameid=3349785
The Birmingham Bulls record moves to 19-7-1 on the season and are tied for second place with Macon in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) standings.
The teams will play again tomorrow to earn the sole ownership of the second place slot in the rankings.
NEXT GAME:
Saturday January 12, 2019
@ MAcon Mayhem
Maon Centreplex - Macon, Georgia
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2019
- Mayhem Snap Skid in Trask's Return - Macon Mayhem
- Dawgs Edged by Marksmen, 3-2 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Bulls Fall Short in a High Scoring Matchup with Macon - Birmingham Bulls
- Storm Acquire Second Goaltender - Quad City Storm
- Preview: Mayhem vs. Birmingham Bulls (Game 28) - Macon Mayhem
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-12-0) vs Marksmen (12-11-3) - 7:05 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Home-And-Home Weekend Welcomes Streaking Rivals - Fayetteville Marksmen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.