Thunderbolts Fall to Rivermen in First Game of Series

Evansville, IN: It has been a busy week for the Evansville Thunderbolts, as the team acquired both Evan Schultz from Birmingham, along with Jake Schultz from free agency. Tonight's game also marked the return of Carter Shinkaruk and Rory Rawlyk from injury, Brandon Tucker from illness, and both Shayne Morrissey and Frank Schumacher from their ECHL call-ups. Despite a stronger effort, the Rivermen were ready, defeating the Thunderbolts 4-0 behind their goaltender, Stephen Klein, who made 33 saves. Braeden Ostepchuk made 27 saves at the other end for the Thunderbolts.

The Thunderbolts host Peoria once again tomorrow night at the Ford Center for Dogs Night Out 2. Fans are encouraged to bring their dog to the game for $5 extra per dog. Tickets for the game may be purchased at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com or at the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Upcoming Home Events:

Saturday, January 12 - Dogs Night Out

Friday, January 18 - 812 Night with 2nd edition of players cards given out to the first 1,000 fans

Saturday, January 19 - Jurassic Park Night, special player jersey auction to benefit Tri-State MS Association

