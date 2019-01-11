Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (14-12-0) vs Marksmen (12-11-3) - 7:05 PM

January 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(14-12-0), 6th SPHL, 28 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(12-11-3), 7th SPHL, 27 Pts

January 11, 2019 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Steven Sailor| Linesmen: Chase Wilkinson, Joseph Johnson

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs hung four goals on seven shots in the first period and jumped out to a 4-1 lead after one in an eventual 6-5 win over the Macon Mayhem, Saturday night at Berglund Center. The Dawgs led 5-2 after two period but allowed three third period goals to put the result in doubt. Jesse Schwartz had two goals and Mac Jansen, Eric Witzel and Jordan Carvalho each recorded a goal and an assist in the win.

THE MIDDLE OF THE PACK: The SPHL standings are extraordinarily congested in the middle- positions 4-7 are separated by just two standings points. The Rail Yard Dawgs are alone in sixth place with 28 points, one point behind the Huntsville Havoc and Knoxville Ice Bears, who are tied for fourth with 29 points. And Fayetteville is just one point behind the Dawgs, alone in seventh with 27 points.

OVER AND OVER AGAIN: Roanoke and Fayetteville are set to meet on Friday for the ninth time this season and the first of four straight matchups. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 4-4-0 against the Marksmen and have won three of the last four. Cody Dion and Eric Witzel each have four goals against Fayetteville and Jordan Carvalho leads the Dawgs with nine points (2 G, 7 A). Following the stretch of four straight against the Marksmen, the Rail Yard Dawgs will only play them once more. The two will meet for the final time in the regular season on March 23 in Roanoke.

FAYETTEVILLE HITTING THE MARK: The Marksmen enter Friday's game winners of five straight. Fayetteville began its winning streak on December 26 with a 5-3 win over the Dawgs. That victory snapped what had been a six-game winless streak. During the current hot stretch, Marksmen captain Jake Hauswirth has caught fire with five goals and Tim Kielich has three goals and two assists. Fayetteville's play had also been buoyed by goaltender Dillon Kelley who was in net for four of those wins and allowed only five goals on 124 shots for a .960 SV%. Roanoke will not have to deal with Kelley on Friday- the rookie netminder was called up to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder earlier in the week.

SELECTIVE SHARPSHOOTERS: The Rail Yard Dawgs won on Saturday despite being outshot, 38-21, by the Macon Mayhem. In each of its last three wins, Roanoke was outshot by double digits. The Dawgs are 8-6-0 when being outshot by an opponent this season, one of only two teams (Birmingham) in the league with a winning record when being outshot.

IN TRANSACTION NEWS: Dawgs defenseman Oleksandr Liulchuk was signed to a full contract on Monday following the conclusion of his three-game tryout contract. In three games with the Dawgs he has an assist and is +6.

UP NEXT: Roanoke and Fayetteville will play the second half of their weekend home-and-home and the second of four straight games against one another on Saturday night in North Carolina. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 6 PM.

