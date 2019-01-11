Mayhem Snap Skid in Trask's Return

In their highest-scoring game of the season, the Mayhem ended a five-game winless drought with a 7-5 toppling over the Birmingham Bulls.

The Mayhem had not gotten off to great starts over the past number of games. Macon had allowed the first goal of the game in five consecutive nights, and Friday night marked the sixth. Caleb Apperson drove to the front of the net, forcing a tough save by Henry Dill. The rebound laid on the doorstep of the net, where Austin Daae whacked it over the goal line to give Birmingham a 1-0 advantage.

While they fell behind early, the Mayhem were dead set on finally entering the second period with a lead as opposed to trailing. On an early Macon power play, the Mayhem cycled the puck brilliantly and tied the game up at 7:21. The Triple-A line, now back intact with the return of Jake Trask, all contributed on the goal scored by Stathis Soumelidis, his 9th of the season. Just two minutes later, Kristaps Bazevics ripped a long wrist shot from the left point which deflected past Mavric Parks to give the Mayhem their first lead in six games.

Just 1:34 into the second period, the Mayhem had carryover time from a penalty called late in the opening stanza. Jarret Kup unleashed a howitzer from the deep slot, beating Parks with a bar-down snipe from the straightaway slot. The goal was his first with the Mayhem.

Birmingham responded with a power play goal of their own, as Matt Fuller slapped a shot past Dill 7:04 into the second period. However, Trask buried a pair of goals within two and a half minutes in his return, giving the Mayhem a 5-2 advantage. On his second goal, John Siemer notched his fourth assist of the game, marking the first time in franchise history a Mayhem player has tallied four assists in the same game.

Garrett Schmitz tallied a power play goal in the closing minutes of period two, bringing the Bulls back to within a pair heading into the second intermission.

In period three, Derek Sutliffe took the bull by the horns and scored on an unassisted breakaway just 1:07 in. Birmingham gave Macon a scare as the game wore on, tallying twice in the third period off of goals by Shane Topf and Mike Davis. With the Mayhem nursing a tenuous 6-5 lead late in regulation, Sutliffe finished what he started and iced the game with an empty-net strike from 100 feet.

Dill earned his second victory in as many starts, stopping 18 of the 23 shots he faced. Parks was charged with the defeat, denying 31 of 37. It was the first time all season he had allowed six goals in a single game. The Mayhem will close out the series against Birmingham on 90's Night tomorrow. Puck drops at 7:35 pm ET.

