Stockton Ports Promote Kevin Blanc to Director of Operations and Events

June 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce the promotion of Kevin Blanc to Director of Operations and Events after spending the 2023 season as the team's Stadium Operations and Special Events Manager.

Blanc, 25, has been with the Ports since January of 2022 when he began as a Ticket Account Executive. Following the 2022 season, Blanc was promoted to Stadium Operations and Special Events Manager where he has grown the special event department tremendously.

"I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue to grow within the Stockton Ports organization," said Blanc. "I can't wait to continue providing the Stockton community with safe and affordable options for family fun through baseball and other ballpark events. A special thank you to our ownership group 7th Inning Stretch, GM Jordan Feneck and Assistant GM Chris Zavaglia for this opportunity. The 2024 season is right at the halfway point, so I am looking forward to a strong finish to the season and hope to see everyone out at Banner Island Ballpark."

Prior to joining the Ports Front Office, Blanc previously worked with UC Davis Football as an Equipment Manager in 2021 until he was hired on with the Ports in January of 2022.

"Kevin is a leader in our office who comes to work every day ready to make a positive impact on our company, and I look forward to seeing him continue to succeed within our organization," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "It is clear that he has a bright future ahead in this industry, and I am grateful that it will be with The Stockton Ports."

