Mendez And Wimmer With Seismic Shots As Grizzlies Shake Quakes 7-3

June 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (34-23) shook the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (26-30) 7-3 Tuesday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies opened their two-week homestand with five unanswered runs late, bringing their winning streak to four games. Fresno won their third straight contest at home, their longest streak at Chukchansi Park this season. The Grizzlies also improved to 15-4 all-time at home against the Quakes. Fresno now sits 3.5 games back of Modesto with eight contests left to play in the first half. The Nuts suffered their fourth consecutive loss in 10 innings, as Druw Jones and the Visalia Rawhide walked it off with a homer.

The Grizzlies and Quakes traded blows in the first four innings. Fresno took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when EJ Andrews Jr. hit a little dribbler back to the mound. Rancho Cucamonga starter Cam Day slipped and threw the ball away, allowing Darius Perry to score from first. The Quakes tied the game in the top of the third when Kendall George ripped a single to left, plating Carlos Rojas. In the bottom of the third, the Grizzlies clawed in front 2-1 when Braylen Wimmer lined a solo shot down the left field line. It was Wimmer's second longball in three games and sixth wallop of the 2024 campaign. Rancho Cucamonga knotted the contest at two in the top of the fourth when Logan Wagner swatted a big fly to left-center field. Wagner was not retired on the night, reaching base four times.

The Quakes grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth thanks to a balk. That was all Rancho Cucamonga could manage on offense, as Fresno supplied five unanswered runs over the next two innings. In the bottom of the sixth, the Grizzlies roared ahead 5-3 after a pair of enormous knocks. Jason Hinchman evened the game after whacking a single to right, netting Fadriel Cruz. Hinchman strolled to third on the play after a pair of miscues by the Quakes. Then, Luis Mendez pummeled a hanging breaking ball, sending a two-run tater to right field. It was Mendez's first round-tripper of the year. The Grizzlies lengthened their advantage to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh after a pair of wild pitches. GJ Hill and Wimmer tallied the runs with the latter concluding his evening a triple shy of the cycle (three hits).

Fresno lefty Albert Pacheco picked up a no-decision after five and two-thirds frames of three-run ball. Pacheco gave up four hits and walks while striking out a season-high eight. Southpaw Welinton Herrera (7-2) earned his California League-best seventh win of the season after an outstanding relief appearance. Herrera punched out a trio of batters over two and one-third innings of work. Tyler Hoffman chucked a 1-2-3 ninth with one strikeout, giving the Grizzlies 12 punchouts in the contest. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has fanned 57 batters over the last four games (16, 15, 14, 12).

Rancho Cucamonga righty Day also logged a no-decision after fanning a career-high six over four frames. Carson Hobbs (0-1) grieved the defeat after a tough sixth and Christian Ruebeck agonized two wild pitches for runs. The clubs continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Luis Mendez (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Welinton Herrera (2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 1B Logan Wagner (2-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- 3B Wilman Diaz (1-3, 2B, BB, CS)

- RF Josue De Paula (1-4, R, SB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Fresno Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga RHP Alex Makarewich (0-1, 12.46) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Perez (2-2, 4.89)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies have scored first in nine of their last 10 games.

