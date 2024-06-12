Grizzlies Trip Quakes on Tuesday

June 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno, CA - The Quakes missed out on a golden opportunity to move within a game of first-place Lake Elsinore, as Rancho saw the Fresno Grizzlies rally for a 7-3 win on Tuesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Leading 3-2 in the sixth, Quakes' reliever Carson Hobbs (0-1) got touched for three runs, including a go-ahead homer off the bat of Luis Mendez, as the Grizzlies took the lead for good at 5-3.

Fresno added two more in the seventh, as Christian Ruebeck was unable to keep the Grizzlies off the board.

Rancho, who got two hits, including a home run from Logan Wagner (3), finished with just six hits on the night.

Fresno reliever Welinton Herrera (7-2) got the win in relief, scattering two hits over 2.1 scoreless innings.

The loss for the Quakes (26-30) leaves them two games back of first-place Lake Elsinore (28-28), who lost on Tuesday night at home to Stockton. Rancho will send Alex Makarewich (0-1) to the mound on Wednesday night in his third appearance of the year. Fresno will counter with Bryan Perez (2-2), with game time set for 6:50pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 18, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers for a six-game home stand, including the final three games of the first half. Tuesday the 18th is another Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and learn how to score a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

