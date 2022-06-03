Stockton Ports Host Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

STOCKTON, Calif. -The Stockton Ports continue their 2022 season on June 7 when they take on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tickets are on sale now online at stocktonports.com, at the box office or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Tuesday, June 7 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 A.M. Gates Open)

Value Tuesday: Take advantage of this deal by getting an $8 Field box ticket, $3 Hot dog and $5 Nachos!

Wednesday, June 8 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance.

Wine Wednesday: Six-dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, June 9 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

$1 Beer Night: Get beer for $1, presented by the Law Offices of Jacob Loyal Benguerel!

Teacher Appreciation Night: Pre-game teacher parade and recognition throughout the night.

Friday, June 10 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open)

Play Ball Weekend: Start the weekend of right by supporting the MLB's Play Ball initiative.

Saturday, June 11 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (5:30 P.M. Gates Open)

Beachin at Banner: Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 1000 ticket holders.

Fireworks: Stay after the game and enjoy post game fireworks!

Sunday, June 12 | 2:09 P.M. Game Time (1:09 P.M. Gates Open)

Keith Foulke Appearance: Arrive early to get the chance to meet legendary Keith Foulke and get his autograph.

Family Funday: Kids run the bases after the game, presented by Amy L Scriven DDS.

