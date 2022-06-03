Stockton Sinks Giants, 3-0

The San Jose Giants saw their seven-game home winning streak snapped on Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to the Stockton Ports at Excite Ballpark. Stockton hit three solo home runs in the contest while Ports hurler Luke Anderson tossed seven scoreless innings in his start. Despite the loss, the Giants (28-20) have still taken two of the first three games in the series this week.

Stockton jumped out to an early 1-0 lead only two batters into the game when 2021 first round pick Max Muncy blasted a solo homer to deep center field off of San Jose starter Nick Sinacola. It was Muncy's team-leading ninth home run of the season.

The Giants had a golden opportunity to answer in the bottom of the second when they loaded the bases with none out, but were unable to breakthrough against Anderson. Victor Bericoto led off the inning with a single before Garrett Frechette worked a walk. Dilan Rosario followed with an infield single on a slow roller to third that loaded the bases. Anderson though came back with consecutive strikeouts of Max Wright and Alexander Suarez before Grant McCray flied out to deep left to end the inning.

San Jose threatened again in the bottom of the third as Riley Mahan walked with two down before Bericoto singled, however Frechette followed by striking out for the third out. The Giants stranded six runners on base over the first three innings and then wouldn't manage another hit until the bottom of the ninth.

Meanwhile, Sinacola settled in and threw three straight scoreless frames from the second through the fourth. The right-hander had retired seven consecutive Ports hitters after back-to-back strikeouts to begin the top of the fifth. Muncy though then came up and connected for his second homer of the night - a line drive shot to left center. Kevin Richards followed with a home run down the left field line as the back-to-back blasts extended the Stockton lead to 3-0 and ended Sinacola's night.

Anderson did not allow a hit over his final four innings on Thursday. He issued one-out walks in the fourth and sixth, but used double plays to end both innings. In the seventh, he plunked Wright with one out, but came back with consecutive strikeouts of Suarez and McCray to retire the side.

Ports reliever Robin Vazquez then breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth before Hunter Breault pitched a scoreless ninth inning to complete the Stockton shutout. The Giants brought the potential tying run to the plate in the ninth as Frechette singled with one out before Rayner Santana produced a two-out single, but Breault recovered to retire pinch-hitter Yorlis Rodriguez on a groundout to third ending the game.

Landen Roupp threw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's loss

GIANTS NOTES

Inside The Box Score: Both teams finished with seven hits on Thursday. The Giants were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Luke Anderson pitched around five hits, five walks and one HBP during his seven shutout innings. He struck out six. Nick Sinacola was saddled with the loss after yielding three runs (all earned) in his 4 2/3 innings. Sinacola gave up five hits, walked one and struck out six. San Jose pitching collected 15 strikeouts.

Bericoto Extends Hit Streak: Victor Bericoto (2-for-3), the only San Jose player with a multi-hit game, extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

Home Win Streak Ends: The Giants suffered their first home loss since May 10 (vs. Lake Elsinore). San Jose is 12-9 at home this season.

Roupp Dazzles In Long Relief: Piggyback reliever Landen Roupp had a spectacular outing out of the bullpen on Thursday. Roupp, who entered the game to begin the top of the sixth, fired four scoreless innings and struck out a career-high nine batters. He gave up only two hits and walked one during his 67-pitch performance. Roupp now leads the San Jose staff with 51 strikeouts (in 31 innings) this season.

Versus The Ports: The Giants fell to 6-3 against Stockton this season. San Jose had been averaging 6.8 runs per game versus the Ports prior to Thursday's shutout loss.

On Deck: The Giants and Ports play the fourth game of their series on Friday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

