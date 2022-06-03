Fresno Edged 2-1 by Modesto on Thursday

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (31-17) tumbled to the Modesto Nuts (22-26) 2-1 Thursday evening from John Thurman Field. With the setback, Fresno dropped to 18-3 when allowing three runs or fewer and 15-6 on the road. The Grizzlies still hold a three-game division lead over the San Jose Giants with 18 games left in the first half.

Modesto grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second from a Colin Davis double and errant throw. The Fresno miscue allowed Walking Cabrera to score on the play. In the fifth, EJ Andrews Jr. clobbered a triple to right-center, tying the affair at one. Modesto seized and never relinquished the advantage in the sixth from a Randy Bednar RBI double.

The one-run lead was enough for closer Jorge Benitez to secure his sixth save. This gave Modesto reliever Tyler Driver (3-0) the victory after three scoreless innings. Nuts' starter Jimmy Kingsbury did not factor in the final line after five solid frames of work. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk while fanning four.

Grizzlies' righty McCade Brown mustered a no-decision after a career-high five innings. He permitted one run (unearned) on five hits and two walks while punching out seven. Luis Amoroso (0-2) suffered the defeat after two frames of one-run ball. He and Tyler Ras combined to strike out four out of the Fresno bullpen. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from John Thurman Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching (8.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 K)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, 3B, RBI)

- C Braxton Fulford (1-3, 2B, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- Nuts pitching (9.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K)

- RF Walking Cabrera (3-4, 2B, 2 R)

- LF Randy Bednar (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

