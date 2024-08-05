Stockton Ports Back Home this Week August 6th-August 11th

STOCKTON, Calif. -- The Stockton Ports open up their second to last homestand of the 2024 season at Banner Island Ballpark this week starting on Tuesday, August 6th and welcome in the Lake Elsinore Storm for a six-game series. This is the first time the two teams have met this season at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets for this week's homestand are on sale now starting at just $13. Check out what's on the horizon this week at Banner Island Ballpark:

Tuesday, August 6th - 7:05 PM Game Time (5:30 PM Gates Open)

- National Night Out - The first 600 fans through the gates get FREE entry as part of National Night Out, the first time it's EVER been held at Banner Island Ballpark! Enjoy vendors, and more with gates opening at 5:30 pm!

- Copa Tuesday: Every Tuesday the Ports become the Caballos de Stockton, translating to the Stockton Horses. The rebrand is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversion" celebration, embracing the culture and values of Hispanic/Latino communities!

- Tuesday Taco Special: Enjoy two tacos for $8 or two tacos and a margarita for $15 every Tuesday at Banner Island Ballpark!

Wednesday, August 7th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Wine Wednesday: Enjoy $6 Chardonnay, Zinfandel and Cabernet! | Presented By Consumnes River Farms

- Silver Slugger Night: Weekly Wednesday ballgame for our Silver Sluggers! Fans 55 years and wiser can become a Silver Slugger member and receive special benefits, including tickets to all Wednesday Stockton Ports home games and a Silver Sluggers apparel item. | Presented By Pacific Home Care Services

Thursday, August 8th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Thirsty Thursday: We're thirsty, you're thirsty, we are all thirsty for $1 cans of Busch Light! Also enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 hot dogs, and an $8 field box ticket!

Friday, August 9th - 7:05 PM Game Time (6:05 PM Gates Open)

- Affiliate Food Friday : Get a taste of the competition every Friday at Banner Island Ballpark with Affiliate Food Friday! Join us as we serve up dishes inspired by our opponents, offering a culinary journey through the league with this Friday featuring a Philly Cheesesteak! Don't miss out on this delicious twist to game night. Come hungry and leave satisfied!

- Splash 4 Cash: Buy a bag of tennis balls at the Sutter Health Guest Services booth to throw on field post-game for a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize! | Presented By Premier Pools & Spas

- Yacht Hat Giveaway: First 1,000 fans will receive this Ports' themed yacht hat. | Presented By Port of Stockton

Saturday, August 10th- 7:05 PM Game Time (5:30 PM Gates Open)

- 209 Pride Night: Let's paint the night with 209 pride! Join us at Banner Island Ballpark for 209 Pride Night, where we celebrate the 209 community and wear your Ports colors proud: red, white, and blue!

- Fireworks: Light up your Saturdays with spectacular fireworks at Banner Island Ballpark! Join us after the game for an electrifying display that will leave you in awe. Don't miss the magic!

- Visor Giveaway: Visor Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! | Presented By Valley Strong Credit Union

- Splash 4 Cash: Buy a bag of tennis balls at the Sutter Health Guest Services booth to throw on field post-game for a chance to win Ports promotional items, tickets, and a chance at $200 cash prize! | Presented By Premier Pools & Spas

Sunday, August 11th- 6:05 PM Game Time (5:05 PM Gates Open)

- Giveaway - Clear Backpack Giveaway: First 1,000 fans will receive the Clear Backpack. | Presented By SJC Department of Child Support Services

- Kids Club Day: The Ports Kids Club, presented by Valley Children's Healthcare, is a membership for kids aged 12 and under that includes 1 ticket for every Sunday Ports home game, free SJC Dept. of Child Support Services Kids Zone Wristbands, and plenty of other additional benefits. Click to learn more! | Presented By Valley Children's Healthcare

- Family 4 Pack Day: Make Sundays a tradition with the Stockton Ports Family 4 Pack! Every Sunday throughout the season, enjoy four field box tickets and a family-sized popcorn for just $44. It's the ultimate way to bond with your loved ones and create unforgettable memories at the ballpark. Don't miss out on this fantastic offer - Use promo code "FAMILY"

- Family Funday - Bring out the whole family for a day of fun. Kids run the bases after the game! | Presented By Amy L Scriven DDS

- Bark in the Park - Fetch your furry friends and join us for Bark in the Park every Sunday at Banner Island Ballpark! Bring your pup to the field and enjoy the game together in tail-wagging style. Dogs get in for free! We will have water stations around the ballpark as well with puppuccinos! It's a paw-some way to bond with your best friend while cheering on the Stockton Ports.

Single Game Tickets, group outings, mini plans, and hospitality bookings are on sale for the 2024 season.

For more information, head to stocktonports.com, call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900, or email info@stocktonports.com.

