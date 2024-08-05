Grizzlies LHP Isaiah Coupet Named California League Pitcher of the Week for July 29-August 4

August 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies LHP Isaiah Coupet was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for July 29 - August 4. Coupet's sensational outing on Saturday, August 3 versus Lake Elsinore guided Fresno to a huge series win against the Storm.

Coupet picked up his sixth win of the season after an unbelievable performance. The lefty twirled five hitless and scoreless innings, striking out eight. The Ohio State product retired the final 14 batters he faced and 15 of 16 hitters overall (one out walk in the first). Coupet mimicked a similar line in relief on June 15 versus Rancho Cucamonga, also facing one over the minimum.

The 21-year-old enjoyed his second California League award this season (June 10-16), giving the Grizzlies their eighth weekly and monthly honors in 2024 (Welinton Herrera, Jace Kaminska, Braylen Wimmer and Jack Mahoney, three times). Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies head back on the road tomorrow to face the Quakes at LoanMart Field in Rancho Cucamonga. Fresno returns home to Chukchansi Park for a two-week homestand starting August 13 against the Modesto Nuts. Tickets are available now at FresnoGrizzlies.com. For more information on purchasing single-game tickets, as well as buying Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, please visit FresnoGrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

