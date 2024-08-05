Teddy McGraw Shines in Debut But Nuts Fall 7-4

MODESTO, CA - In a thrilling matchup at John Thurman Field, the 66ers emerged victorious over the Nuts, 7-4, in a clash between the CAL South and CAL North divisions.

The Seattle Mariners third round pick of the 2023 MLB draft, Teddy McGraw, made his professional debut tonight with the Modesto Nuts. He threw 29 pitches effortlessly in two innings of work. 2 IP 0 H 0 ER BB 3 K. He is ranked as the No. 11 Prospect in the Seattle Mariners top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

The Nuts' offense spent no time asserting themselves. After an RBI sac-fly from 3B Ricardo Cova in the 1st inning, 2B Edryn Rodriguez's 2-run double in the 2nd inning gave Modesto an early 3-0 lead. Modesto added their fourth run on an RBI single from 1B Milkar Perez, scoring Rodriguez to make it 4-0. From then on, the 66ers bullpen was in command as they struck out 13 Nuts batters in the final 7 frames and kept Modesto scoreless and hitless for the remainder of the contest.

LF Jorge Ruiz got the scoring started for Inland Empire when he led off the 5th inning with a triple in what turned into a 4-run inning for the 66ers. RF Alexander Ramirez also tripled in the 8th inning, scoring DH Imanol Vargas and giving Inland Empire a lead they would not relinquish. After a couple of insurance runs made it 7-4 in favor of the 66ers, Alex Martinex worked the ninth picking up his 8th save in as many opportunities for the 66ers.

Next Steps: The Nuts will regroup as they continue their homestand and aim to bounce back against the Visalia Rawhide who will make their way to John Thurman Field for a6-game series. Inland Empire will return to San Bernardino and host the North Division leading San Jose Giants in a 6-game series.

