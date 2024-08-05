Extra-Base Extravaganza for Fresno in 6-3 Victory Versus Lake Elsinore

August 5, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (16-20, 54-47) overpowered the Lake Elsinore Storm (19-17, 51-49) 6-3 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies took five out of the six games in the set and won the regular season-series over the Storm 7-5. The Grizzlies improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games at home against the Storm dating back to last season (both 5-1 series). Fresno moved to 2-0 on Sundays against Lake Elsinore with both contests ending in three-run margins.

For the first time in the series, the Storm grabbed the initial advantage. In the top of the first, Jacob Campbell swatted a single to right, netting Lamar King Jr. (double). Lake Elsinore lengthened their lead to 3-0 with a two-run top of the third. Campbell plated King Jr. again with a groundout to first and Oswaldo Linares lined a single to left, adding Ethan Long.

The Grizzlies did not bow out of the contest, plating six unanswered runs over four innings (4-7). In the bottom of the fourth, Luis Mendez ripped a triple to right, notching Braylen Wimmer. Then, Jason Hinchman cut the deficit to one after tattooing a double to left-center, tallying Mendez. Fresno seized a 4-3 advantage in the bottom of the fifth all thanks to Caleb Hobson. The Grizzlies outfielder smoked a double to left, yielding Andy Perez (triple). Hobson would go on to swipe third and waltz home with the go-ahead run on a throwing error. Fresno mustered additional runs in the sixth and seventh innings, placing the contest out of reach. Juan Castillo sizzled a single up the middle, knocking in Hinchman. Robert Calaz relished a triple to center, driving in Perez.

Speaking of Perez, his triple in the fifth inched him higher on the Grizzlies' Top 10 career-triples list. Perez's 14th career triple tied him with Clay Timpner and Jason Ellison for seventh all-time. Up next for Perez is Jalal Leach, who has 15 career triples. Perez's triple was also his seventh of the season, putting him in the record books once again. The Cuban native tied himself (2023), Preston Tucker (2017), Nate Schierholtz (2007), Ellison (2004) and Calvin Murray (1999) for 10th all-time in single-season triples. Perez became the second Grizzlies player (Schierholtz, 2007-08) to join the Grizzlies Top 10 single-season Triples list twice.

Overall, the Grizzlies offense supplied a team-high eight extra-base hits (five doubles and three triples) among their 11 hits overall. Perez, Calaz and Castillo all secured multi-hit games with the latter two picking up their first since joining the squad. Castillo hammered two doubles in his debut, the seventh time a Fresno batter has savored that statistic this season. The Grizzlies also ran wild on the basepaths, stealing five bags successfully (Hobson, Hinchman, Castillo, Perez and Wimmer). Tevin Tucker was plunked for the second consecutive contest at the bottom of the order.

Grizzlies' starter Bryan Mena did not factor in his second start with the club. He allowed three runs (earned), on six hits and two walks, while whiffing one. Ismael Luciano (1-0) was awarded the triumph in his second relief outing with Fresno. Luciano did not permit a hit or run over two frames of work. He walked one batter and struck out five. Cade Denton (7) and Bryson Hammer (4) each registered a hold after scoreless appearances. Denton had five of his six outs go to Perez at short. Hammer stranded the bases-loaded (all walks) in the eighth. Sam Weatherly locked up his eighth save of the year after a double play started by Perez. The Grizzlies bullpen combined for six shutout innings, giving up two hits and five walks while punching out six.

Former Grizzlies' righty Joe Musgrove made his return to Chukchansi Park on MLB Rehab assignment for the Padres. Musgrove went three and one-third frames for the Storm, allowing a pair of runs (earned), on four hits and no walks, while striking out two. He threw 43 pitches with 35 landing for strikes in a no-decision effort. Johan Moreno (5-2) suffered the setback after he was tagged for four runs over three-plus innings of action. Alejandro Lugo tossed the final four outs for Lake Elsinore. Fresno will enjoy an off day tomorrow before starting a six-game series Tuesday night versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from LoanMart Field.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Andy Perez (2-5, 3B, 2 R, SB)

- C Juan Castillo (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, SB)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- 1B Lamar King Jr. (2-4, 2B, 2 R)

- CF Jacob Campbell (1-4, 2 RBI)

- RHP Joe Musgrove (3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 6:30 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Rancho Cucamonga Quakes

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (4-4, 3.96) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Sterling Patick (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

San Diego Padres' RHP Joe Musgrove made a rehab start (right elbow inflammation, 60-Day IL) against his former team, the Fresno Grizzlies. Musgrove also returned to Chukchansi Park after spending 2016 and 2017 with the club (Houston Astros affiliate). In two years, Musgrove appeared in 11 games (all starts), going 6-3 with a 3.41 ERA. In 66.0 innings, Musgrove allowed 26 runs (25 earned), on 61 hits, nine walks and 64 strikeouts. He was also selected to the 2016 MLB Futures Game while with the Grizzlies. Before joining Houston, Musgrove was drafted initially by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1st round (46th pick) of the 2011 MLB Draft. Just over a year later, he was sent to the Astros in a nine-player deal. The righty reached the big leagues on August 2, 2016 where he would face the team that initally drafted him. Musgrove has now spent nine seasons in the majors, with his first two in Houston. Then, Musgrove was dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 offseason in a package for Gerrit Cole. Musgrove spent three seasons with the Pirates before being traded again in the offseason to the San Diego Padres in 2021 (three-team trade). Musgrove is currently in his fourth season with the Padres. He is a one-time All-Star (2022) and a one-time World Series Champion (2017).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.