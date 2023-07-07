Stockton Blanks Modesto for Back-To-Back Wins

MODESTO, Calif. - The Stockton Ports pitching staff is finding a groove during this six-game series with the Modesto Nuts. After holding the Nuts to just two runs a night ago, the Ports found a way to do even better on Thursday night, with Luis Carrasco and company spinning a shutout in a 5-0 Ports win. The victory is their second in a row over the Nuts, putting them up 2-1 in the series and tying them for second place in the California League North division.

The story of the night was Carrasco, who was dominant across six shutout innings of work. The right-hander went six innings for the third time in the last four starts, and allowed just two hits and three walks during his time on the mound. He struck out seven Nuts, a new professional career high, including the final out he recorded in the sixth inning.

He got better as the game went along. After allowing singles in the first and third innings with two outs, he did not allow a hit the rest of way, retiring 10 of the final 11 hitters with just a walk in the sixth inning as the lone blemish. Carrasco threw 97 pitches while recording his second win on the year, the most pitches thrown by a Ports starter this season.

Carrasco was being matched zero-for-zero by Nuts starter Shaddon Peavyhouse through four innings, as the Nuts starter kept the Ports off the board completely until the fifth. That's when the game flipped upside down, with the Ports using their biggest inning of the series to chase Peavyhouse from the game.

After not having a hit through four innings, Jose Escorcheopened up the fifth with a double down the left field line. Quickly after, Carlos Franco singled him home to make it 1-0 Stockton in the top of the inning. Nelson Beltran was next and he came feet away from a two-run home run, banging a ball high off the wall in deep center that put runners at second and third. With one out in the inning, Henry Bolte drove a ball to left that was caught, but resulted in a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Cam Masterman followed with the first of three-consecutive singles for the Ports, and his made it 3-0 after scoring Beltran. TJ Schofield-Sam singled Masterman to third, and then Jose Mujica joined in on the fun with an RBI single of his own, making it 4-0 Stockton on their sixth hit of the inning. All told, the Ports sent 10 hitters to the plate in the inning, which would be the final for Peavyhouse.

Micah Dallas and Carlos Guarate helped preserve the shutout for the Ports by tossing the final three innings in scoreless fashion. Dallas struck out the side in order in his first appearance since returning from the injured list, and Guarate got the final six outs with three strikeouts.

Stockton added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Beltran walked with one out, and was moved to third base after singles from Dereck Salom and Bolte. A fielder's choice groundout from Masterman scored Beltran and made it 5-0, capping off the scoring. Masterman was the lone Port with multiple RBIs while Beltran was the only Port to score twice.

The Ports will look to make three-in-a-row on Friday night in game four of the series against the Modesto Nuts. Left-hander James Gonzalez will take the mound for the Ports and he will be opposed by Michael Morales. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm before the series shifts to 6:05 pm starts on Saturday and Sunday.

