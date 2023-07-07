Late-Inning Rally from 66ers on Thursday

July 7, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - A four-run eighth stopped Rancho's bid for a second straight win in San Bernardino, as the Quakes dropped a 5-4 decision to the 66ers on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Cam Williams two-run, game-tying triple highlighted the four-run outburst against Quakes' right-hander Jon Edwards (1-2).

After Williams tied the game with his first triple of the year, he scored one batter later, as Yadiel Sanchez singled him home to give Inland Empire their first lead of the night.

66ers' closer Sadrac Franco worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by Luis Rodriguez to record his second save.

The Inland Empire rally spoiled a solid start from Peter Heubeck, who allowed just one run over five innings, as the Quakes led 4-1 until the fateful eighth.

Jesus Galiz (4) homered, while Kenneth Betancourt had a two-run single to highlight Rancho's four-run second.

The Quakes (6-6, 45-33) will send Payton Martin (2-0) to the hill against Mason Albright (6-4) on Friday, in hopes of evening up the series at two wins each. Game time is 6:35pm.

On Friday, July 14, the Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field, hosting Modesto for a brief three-game set. Friday the 14th will be Julio Urias Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.