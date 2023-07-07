Quakes Set Back by 66ers on Friday

San Bernardino, CA - The 66ers got another solid effort from their pitching staff on Friday night, as they dropped the Quakes for a second straight game, taking a 7-1 decision at San Manuel Stadium.

Starting pitcher Mason Albright (7-4) dominated over 6.2 innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 to earn the win.

Rancho starter Payton Martin (2-1) gave up one hit and faced the minimum through two innings, but gave up two in the third and another in the fourth, as he suffered his first professional defeat.

The Quakes avoided the shutout thanks to a ninth inning home run from Rayne Doncon (12), but struggled offensively overall, collecting a total of just three hits in their third defeat in four games in San Bernardino.

Rancho (6-7, 45-34) will try to get it turned around on Saturday night, sending reigning Cal League Pitcher of the Month Gabe Emmett (4-2) to the mound, opposite Joel Hurtado (3-2) at 6:35pm.

On Friday, July 14, the Quakes will return home to LoanMart Field, hosting Modesto for a brief three-game set. Friday the 14th will be Julio Urías Bobblehead Giveaway, as part of Chaffey College Night. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

