A Hit Cycle in the 5th Supports Prosecky's Gem in Fresno's 5-2 Victory Over San Jose

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (47-31, 11-1) beat the San Jose Giants (43-35, 3-9) 5-2 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The red-hot Grizzlies improved to 11-1 in the second half, 14-2 in their last 16 games and 24-5 in their last 29 contests. Fresno has won five in a row against their division foe and six straight games to open July. The Grizzlies moved to 30-5 when they score first, 22-2 when allowing three runs or less and 31-11 when going deep.

In the bottom of the third, Fresno took a 1-0 lead when Jean Perez waltzed home on a Dyan Jorge groundout to second. The Grizzlies extended their advantage to 5-0 with a four-run fifth inning. Fresno hit for the team cycle in the frame, their second time doing so this week (July 3rd at Stockton). Kody Huff led off the inning with a triple to deep right field. Huff scored on a Parker Kelly double to center field. With two outs, Jorge ripped a single to center, adding Kelly. After a Jorge stolen base and wild pitch, Skyler Messinger came to the plate. On a 2-2 count, Messinger crushed a two-run clout to left-center, his second homer of the series and seventh of the year.

The run support was backed by Grizzlies' starter Michael Prosecky (6-5, win). The southpaw twirled five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out seven. Fresno closer Zach Agnos secured his California League-best 14th save of 2023. Agnos fanned the final hitter he faced, putting him one save shy of joining Fresno's records book for single season saves. The Grizzlies' pitching staff did not issue a walk and punched out 10 Giants' batters.

San Jose's Thomas Gavello tallied both RBI in the setback. Gavello launched a solo shot in the sixth and plated Matt Higgins on a groundout in the eighth. Turner Hill reached base three times with two singles. Lefty Nomar Medina (3-5) suffered the decision after four-plus frames of work. The Giants' bullpen of Dylan Cumming and Melvin Adon hurled three and one-third shutout innings. The duo struck out five Fresno batters. The squads are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky and RHP Zach Agnos (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

- 1B Skyler Messinger (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Dyan Jorge (1-4, 2 RBI, R, SB)

- RF Parker Kelly (2-4, 2B, RBI, R)

- C Kody Huff (2-4, 3B, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 2B Thomas Gavello (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- CF Turner Hill (2-3, HBP, SB)

- 1B Matt Higgins (2-4, 2B, R)

- Giants Bullpen (3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday July 7 San Jose

Giants

(Home) San Jose LHP Reggie Crawford (0-0, 4.50) vs. Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (6-3, 5.40) 6:50 PM

