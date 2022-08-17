Stingrays Agree to Terms with All-Star Gavin Gould

August 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Gavin Gould for the 2022-23 season.

"We're very happy Gavin is a part of the Stingrays organization," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "He had an excellent season last year, becoming an ECHL All-Star, and he is primed for an encore performance. He will bring speed, skill, and compete day-in and day-out."

Gould, 26, suited up for 28 games last season, splitting his rookie campaign with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Allen Americans. The left-handed forward posted 29 points in his 28 games and earned the solo nod for Allen as a 2022 ECHL All-Star.

"It's funny how things come full circle," said Gould. "A year ago, I played my first professional game against South Carolina on opening night, and now I'm playing for the Stingrays. This is a great opportunity to play for a historic organization and develop my game."

The native of North Vancouver, BC was acquired by the Stingrays on June 13th to complete a futures trade with Allen that sent Colby McAuley to the Americans last season. Prior to turning pro, Gould played college hockey at Michigan Tech and Bowling Green State University, accumulating 77 points on 36 goals and 41 assists in 132 games from 2016-21.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.