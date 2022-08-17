Forwards Jack Becker, Willie Knierim Return to Steelheads for 2022-23

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forwards Jack Becker and Willie Knierim to Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Becker, 25, joined the Steelheads for 11 games at the end of the 2021-22 season, posting two goals and two assists for four points with one power play goal and 15 penalty minutes after signing on March 15. The Dellwood, Minn. native made his professional debut on March 18 against Utah and scored his first professional goal on March 30 in Florida. This came after completing his collegiate career at Arizona State University with 24 points (8g, 16a) through 35 games in 2021-22 while playing with Knierim.

The 6-foot-3 forward also played four seasons at the University of Michigan and was named captain in 2020-21 during his senior season, totaling 51 points (26g, 25a) through 121 games including back-to-back 15-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Becker was named as the B1G Sportsmanship Award recipient both in 2018-19 and 2020-21, and he was selected 195th overall (7th Round) by the Boston Bruins in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Knierim, 24, also came to the Steelheads mid-season following his collegiate career at Arizona State, posting three goals and four assists for seven points with 12 penalty minutes through 18 games with the Steelheads. The product of Chicago, Ill. scored a late goal in his professional debut on January 26 as part of a 9-4 win over Kansas City. He played three seasons at Arizona State from 2019-20 through 2021-22, amassing 35 points (20g, 15a) with 67 penalty minutes through 69 games. In parts of five collegiate seasons between Arizona State and Miami University (Ohio), Knierim earned 44 points through 118 games with 106 penalty minutes.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 forward played three seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) from 2014-15 through 2015-16 then again in 2018-19, totaling 102 points (44-58-102) and 391 penalty minutes through 173 games, leading Dubuque in penalty minutes in his final two season as well as sitting in the top-five in the league in that category. He was named assistant captain during the 2018-19 season and played with Team USA during the 2016 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the 2016 World Jr. A Challenge, where he helped earn a bronze medal.

The pair of Becker and Knierim mark the ninth and 10th signings announced for the 2022-23 season with all players revealed so far returning to the team, joining forwards Colton Kehler, Justin Misiak, Jordan Timmons, A.J. White and Zach Walker as well as defensemen Darren Brady, Matt Stief and Cory Thomas.

Future announcements for the 2022-23 roster will be made at a later date.

