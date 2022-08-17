Gladiators Add Rookie Carabia

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Dylan Carabia for the 2022-23 season. Carabia is the 10th player and the fourth defenseman to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.

"Dylan was a productive player last year in the SPHL," commented Team President Jerry James. "I'm sure that he'll fit well here in Atlanta."

Carabia, 26, posted 39 points (8G-31A) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season. Amongst SPHL defensemen, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound blueliner ranked fourth in scoring, tied for third in assists, and tied for fifth in goals.

Dylan Carabia photo link "He's a good young defenseman who developed under Rod Aldoff in Pensacola," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "He had a breakout year, and I think his confidence is sky high. We are lucky to get him."

Carabia's production landed him selections on the SPHL All-Rookie Team and the SPHL Second All-Star Team.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity with the Gladiators organization," commented Carabia. "I can't wait to get things going in October and meet the team."

The Sebastian, Florida native spent four years at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island and played three seasons of NCAA Division III hockey (senior season in 2020-21 cancelled due to COVID). Through his three campaigns with the Seahawks, Carabia tabbed 16 points (3G-13A) in 71 games. The sturdy defenseman was named team captain as a junior prior to the 2019-20 season.

Carabia joins Tim Davison (D), Jacob Graves (D), Gabe Guertler (F), Eric Neiley (F), Hugo Roy (F), Alex Sakellaropoulos (G), Cody Sylvester (F), Derek Topatigh (D), and Mike Turner (F) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for 2022-23.

