Allen Re-Signs, Set to Become 'A Fan Favorite Real Quick'

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced today that the team has re-signed defenseman Sean Allen for the 2022-23 ECHL season.

Allen, despite being just 24 years of age, has already skated in over 150 regular season and playoff games in the ECHL. The rugged defenseman was acquired by Cincinnati at the trade deadline last season from Wichita.

"The fans in Cincinnati will know soon enough that I'll become a fan favorite real quick," said Allen. "Taking in the crowd and the energy here is unreal. The support these fans give us is great. I'm excited for those Friday and Saturday games in Cincinnati where maybe I throw down and get the crowd fired up!"

"Sean was a huge acquisition for us at last year's trade deadline," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jason Payne. "He brings a calming presence to our defense and an intimidating presence to our opponents. He loves to compete and be a warrior out there on the ice. We're happy to have him wearing a Cyclones jersey once again."

Sean Allen

Position: Defenseman

Drafted: Undrafted

Age: 24 (4/21/1998)

Born: Puslinch, Ontario

HT: 6'3" | WT: 205 lbs

Shoots: Left

- ECHL Career: 148GP: 4G - 10A - 14PTS - 358PIM

- Skated in five regular season games for Cincinnati last season, collecting a goal and an assist.

- Started his first three professional seasons in Wichita, playing in 143 games with Thunder before being traded. Combined for three goals, nine points, and 201 penalty minutes across 55 games last season (50 with Wichita).

- 2019-20 ECHL All-Star.

- Spent five seasons in OHL, splitting time between Kitchener and Oshawa. Led his team in penalty minutes each of Allen's last three seasons in junior hockey. Accumulated 381 penalty minutes in 205 OHL games.

