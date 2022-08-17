Johnny McInnis Named Mariners Assistant Coach

August 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release









Johnny McInnis skating for the Maine Mariners

(Maine Mariners) Johnny McInnis skating for the Maine Mariners(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Wednesday that former player Johnny McInnis will be the team's new Assistant Coach. The announcement follows the recent news of Terrence Wallin's promotion from assistant to Head Coach. McInnis was a part of the 2018-19 Mariners team, his final season as a player.

"I think jumping back in and working in that community again, is what excites me most," said McInnis, referring to Portland. "It's a huge hockey community up there, and I'm happy to jump back into that league and provide some direction to our players and helping them get to the next level. I remember every assistant coach I ever had coming up and their effect on me and I want to provide that for other guys so it's pretty exciting to be working with guys at this level again."

McInnis and Wallin were teammates on the 2018-19 squad, after Johnny was acquired in a trade midway through that season. Both players served as alternate captains for the Mariners.

"Johnny brings an extensive and impressive playing resume and a knack for being part of a winning culture," said Wallin. "He will be a great fit for us because he comes in as another guy who is not far removed from being a player. He knows how to relate to the guys, when to push, when to hold back and ultimately how to communicate to make them feel and play with confidence."

McInnis, 33, is a Boston native and most recently served as the Assistant Coach for the Boston Pride - members of the Premier Hockey Federation, formerly the National Women's Hockey League. They have won the last two Isobel Cup championships.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the [Pride] players for their time and efforts the past two seasons," said McInnis. "I am blessed to have gotten to know and work with them as players, but especially for the amazing human beings that they are. I'd also like to thank the staff members over the past two seasons. I was able to learn so much from Head Coach Paul Mara. The way he communicates with his players, his passion for the game, and wanting his players to succeed are some things I'll always take with me."

In late January of 2019, McInnis was traded from the Allen Americans to the Rapid City Rush, and then from the Rush to the Mariners just days later. He played in 24 games for Maine, putting up 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). The forward played almost 300 career professional games, nearly all at the ECHL level. He was well-traveled, playing for Florida, Orlando, Utah, Reading, South Carolina, and Indy in addition to Allen and Maine. At the beginning of his pro career, he skated in two games in the American Hockey League for the Lake Erie Monsters.

"If you look at my playing stats, I've seen many teams across the league and I think I covered every division," said McInnis. "I think I'll be able to be relatable to the players, to their day-to-day lifestyle and what it takes to be a pro. I can be someone for them to lean on because there's not a lot of things in the league I haven't seen."

Collegiately, McInnis played at NCAA Division I Minnesota State-Mankato from 2010-2014, where he was captain in his senior season and led the Mavericks with 21 goals. He majored in history and communications. Johnny also runs the Massachusetts-based SHOTS Hockey Academy program.

McInnis becomes the third Assistant Coach in Mariners history, following Wallin and Anthony Bohn, who held the job for the team's first two seasons.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is once again presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and 10-ticket flex plans for the 2022-23 season are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also put down a deposit or fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com. Single game tickets will go on sale September 27th at 10 AM ET.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 17, 2022

Johnny McInnis Named Mariners Assistant Coach - Maine Mariners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.