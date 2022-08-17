Connor Walters Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that defenseman Connor Walters has re-signed for the 2022-23 season

Walters, 25, was acquired in a trade last year from the Toledo Walleye at the deadline. He collected four points (3g, 1a) in eight games in Thunder blue. The Welland, Ontario native recorded five assists in 36 games for the Walleye during his rookie campaign.

"I loved my time in Wichita last season and I can't wait to get back," stated Walters. "It definitely helps to have some family from the area. The fans were awesome and it should be an exciting season."

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound defenseman played three seasons at Brock University (USports) and was captain of the Beavers in 2019-20. He finished with 29 points (3g, 26a) in 56 games. Walters was selected to the USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team and USports All-Rookie Team.

Prior to that, he played parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Owen Sound and Hamilton. Walters notched 67 points (10g, 57a) in 260 career OHL contests an helped the Bulldogs to an OHL title in 2017-18.

Walters is the 13th player announced for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on our social media channels for more player announcements.

Opening Night is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 22 as we host our heated rival, Allen. Stay tuned to our social media channels to see when individual tickets will go on sale.

