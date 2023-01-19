Stingrays Acquire Jackson Leppard from Allen

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have acquired forward Jackson Leppard from the Allen Americans in exchange for Gavin Gould.

Leppard, 23, is in his second season of professional hockey, recording 10 points on three goals and seven assists in 31 games this season. Last year with the Americans, Leppard accumulated 35 points on 20 goals and 15 assists in 70 games and tallied three assists in five playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of North Vancouver, BC spent parts of six seasons in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars and Winnipeg Jets, collecting 115 points on 49 goals and 66 assists in 252 games played.

Gould posted 26 points in his 23 games last season with the Americans, earning the solo nod for Allen as a 2022 ECHL All-Star. Gould was acquired by the Stingrays on June 13th to complete a futures trade with Allen that sent Colby McAuley to the Americans last season.

The Stingrays return to action this Friday, January 20th, as they head south to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

