Comeback Falls Short, Rabbits Fall 5-3 to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL - A late comeback effort by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short as they fell 5-3 to the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday night at the Amway Center.

Orlando opened the scoring just 1:27 into the game, as Hunter Fejes shot the puck through the pads of Greenvill's Ryan Bednard. At 5:49, Greenville responded with a power-play goal by Ayden MacDonald, his fifth of the season. Orlando regained the advantage at 14:58, as Tyler Bird scored on a two-on-one break, before Shawn Szydlowski scored at 18:44 to give the Solar Bears the 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The second period saw the Solar Bears grow their advantage to three goals as Tyson Feist scored from the blue line for a 4-1 score line. Greenville stopped the Orlando run, as Carter Souch fed Tanner Eberle for a power-play one-timer, his 14th goal of the season.

In the third, Souch scored his fifth goal of his career, sliding the puck into the Orlando goal at 7:43 to bring Greenville within a goal. Despite late chances, the Swamp Rabbits would be denied the tying goal and see an empty-net goal by Bird at 19:26 to solidify the win for the Solar Bears.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 19-11-7-0 while the Solar Bears improve to 17-16-4-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain in Orlando on, January 21, for a rematch with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m.

