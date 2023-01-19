K-Wings Receive Erik Bradford & Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm from Monsters

January 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that forward Erik Bradford and defenseman Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm have been loaned to Kalamazoo from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL).

Bradford, 28, is a K-Wings alternate captain and has notched two assists in four games played this season in Kalamazoo. The forward returns from Cleveland where he's scored one goal and served six penalty minutes in 20 games played for the Monsters this season.

The Orangeville, ON native is in his eighth professional season and finished the 2021-22 campaign with 19 goals, 32 assists and 22 penalty minutes in 54 games for the K-Wings. He also played 16 games for Grand Rapids (AHL), recording three assists and logging 6 penalty minutes last season.

Bjørgvik Holm, 20, has recorded two assists and six penalty minutes in 25 games for Cleveland this season. The defenseman also had one goal and four assists with eight penalty minutes in 16 games in 2020-21 with the Monsters.

The Oslo, Norway native played two seasons in the OHL with Mississauga after a highly successful junior career in Norway, including winning the Norway U18 Gold Medal with Manglerud in 2016-17 and the Silver Medal the following year.

Bjørgvik-Holm was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 5th-round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Kalamazoo's next matchup is Friday at 7 p.m. today versus the Fort Wayne Komets (15-12-4-2) at Wings Event Center. The team will be honoring their 80s Alumni. Head to the game to meet your favorite Wings from the decade and enjoy a $3 Friday ($3 beers, sodas and hot dogs).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.