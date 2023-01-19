Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 14

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars) dropped two of three games this past week vs. Utah but still sit in first place in the entire ECHL ahead of games this Friday and Saturday in Rapid City.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 at Rapid City | 7:05 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

Idaho Steelheads (28-6-0-1, 57pts)

Wichita Thunder (21-13-3-0, 45pts)

Rapid City Rush (19-17-1-0, 39pts)

Kansas City Mavericks (16-12-5-0, 37pts)

Utah Grizzlies (14-19-1-0, 29pts)

Allen Americans (14-19-1-0, 29pts)

Tulsa Oilers (11-15-6-1, 29pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 13 Utah (5) at Idaho (3)Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Idaho took an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals fromPatrick KudlaandA.J. White44 seconds apart from one another. White would score his second of the game midway through the second period to hand the Steelheads a 3-1 advantage, but it was Utah who would rattle off four unanswered goals which included three on the power-play and an empty netter for the 5-3 win. The game featured 73 total combined penalty minutes the most in any game this season involving Idaho and their opponent.

Saturday, Jan. 14 Idaho (4) vs. Idaho (0) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

The Steelheads posted their sixth shutout of the season asRémi Poiriercollected his second of the season making 22 saves.Willie Knierim(2-0-2) scored his first multi-goal game of his career whileJanis Svanenbergs(1-0-1) andJustin Ducharme(1-2-3) also factored in with goals.Ryan Dmowskitallied two assists for his team leading 13thmulti-point game of the season as the Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 38-22 in the victory.

Monday, Jan. 16 Utah (4) vs. Idaho (1) Highlights Full Recap Box Score

Utah outshot Idaho 16-8 but in the second period the Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 20-7.Patrick Kudla scored for the Steelheads with 12 minutes to play in regulation to cut the deficit down to 2-1 but the goal went to video review and was called back for goaltender interference. 51 seconds later Utah made it 3-0.Jack Becker(1-0-0) scored the lone Steelheads goal coming on a six on four power-play withAdam Scheelon the bench with 3:39 to play. The Grizzlies grabbed an empty-net goal with just 31 seconds left as they picked up their first win against Idaho in Utah this season after six straight losses.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#6 Wade Murphy has points in three of the last seven games (2-3-5), seven of his last 12 (4-6-10), and 11 of his last 18 (6-10-16).

#7 Owen Headrick leads all ECHL defensemen in goals (10) and points (30). His six power-play goals are tied for first amongst blue liners and rookie skaters overall. He has a four-game point streak (0-4-4) and a point in seven of his last eight games (2-6-8) and 21 of his last 24 (10-17-27).

#15 Ryan Dmowski leads the Steelheads in points (40) while ranking tied for seventh in the league in scoring. His 175 shots lead the entire ECHL while he has a point in 17 of his last 24 games (7-20-27) recording a point in 23 games and a goal in 13. He ranks third in the league at (+24).

#18 A.J. White has points in four of his last eight games (4-3-7), nine of his last 17 (8-7-15), and 10 of his last 19 (8-8-16). Over his last 27 games he has tallied a point in 15 games (8-14-22) after starting the year (2-1-3) in the first seven games. He is one goal shy of tying Jefferson Dahl for fifth all-time with 77 career goals, 10 assists shy of tying Darrell Hay for second all-time with 154, and 10 games shy of tying Hay for second all-time with 320 games played for the Steelheads modern ECHL era.

#27 Jack Becker has points in six of his last 12 games (4-5-9) including three multi-point games. He has points in nine of his last 16 (4-8-12) and 10 of his last 18 (6-8-14).

#29 Willie Knierim scored his first multi-goal game of his career Saturday night and has points in 10 of his last 14 games (5-8-13).

#31 Rémi Poirierholds the league's best goals against average (1.84) and save percentage (0.934). He has won eight straight games.

#35 Adam Scheelranks fourth in the league in goals against average (2.24) and tied for fifth in save percentage (0.924).

#43 Matt Register leads the ECHL at (+35) and has been an even or plus rating in 30 of 35 games. He has points in eight of his last 15 games (3-9-12).

#47 Patrick Kudla leads all ECHL defensemen in assists (23) and is second in points (29). His 12 power-play assists are tied for third amongst defenders. He has nine multi-point games this year and a point in 20 of 33 games.

#74 Cody Haiskanen is second in the ECHL at (+25) in 24 games.

#77 Jordan Kawaguchi is tied for third in goals (17) in the ECHL and has points in nine of his last 15 games (12-5-17) and goals in eight of his last 15. He has points in 11 of his last 19 (14-7-21) including seven multi-point games.

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho ranks first in goals for averaging (4.24) per game. They have scored four or more goals in 12 of their last 17 games and five or more goals in 13 of their last 22. They have scored four or more goals in 24 games this year posting a record of (24-0) when doing so. Six different players have double digits in goals while 15 players have double digits in points including 10 with 20+.

GOALS POINTS

Jordan Kawaguchi 17 ââRyan Dmowski 40

Ryan Dmowski 16 ââOwen Headrick 31

Colton Kehler 12 ââââPatrick Kudla 29

Owen Headrick 10 ââJordan Kwaguchi 28

A.J. White 10 âââA.J. White 25

Jade Miller 10 ââ Jack Becker 25

âââTy Pelton-Byce 24

âââMatt Register â21

Zane Franklin 20

PUCKS STOP AT THE STEELHEADS NET

Idaho ranks first in goals against averaging (2.06) per game. They have held their opponents to two or fewer goals 22 times this year posting a record of (21-1) when doing so. Over the last 16 games they have only allowed 33 goals against holding their opposition to two or fewer goals in 11 of the last 17.

SCORING FIRST

Idaho has scored first 21 times this season, tied fourth most in the league, and have a record of (20-1) when scoring first. The Steelheads have scored first in nine of the last 14 games.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS EVERYBODY

Idaho ranks first in shots for averaging (36.74) per game. They have recorded 40+ shots 13 times this season. The Steelheads rank fourth in shots against averaging (28.17) shots against per game holding their opponents to 25 or fewer shots 12 times.

INSIDE THE TOP IN SPECIAL TEAMS

Idaho is tied for fifth on the power-play (29/124, 23.45) having scored a power-play goal in 21 of 35 games including seven multi-man advantage goal games. The Steelheads are second on the penalty kill (109/128, 85.2) having allowed a power-play goal against in just 12 games including six multi-man advantage goal games.

SHINING GOALTENDERS

Rémi Poirierleads the league in goals against average (1.84) and save percentage (.934) whileAdam Scheelranks fourth in goals against average (2.24) and tied for fourth in save percentage (.926).

SCORING BY PERIOD

Idaho has scored the most goals (47) and allowed the fewest (22) in the first period. They are tied for third most goals (47) and the fewest (25) in the second period. Idaho has scored the most goals for (50) and allowed the fewest (24) in the third period. The Steelheads have the best goal differential in each period (1st, +25), (2nd, +22), and (3rd, +26).

OVERALL GOAL DIFFERNTIALS

Idaho has scored the most goals for (145) and allowed the fewest (72) for the best goal differential (+73).

ROAD WARRIORS

Idaho is tied for first in wins on the road posting a record of (14-3-0-1) away from Boise and are outscoring their opponents 71-40 on the road.

STATISICAL LEADERS

Goals:Jordan Kawaguchi (17)

Assists:Patrick Kudla (24)

Points:Ryan Dmowski (40)

Plus/Minus:Matt Register (+38)

PIMS:Ryan Dmowski (40)

PPGs:Owen Headrick (6)

SHGs:Ty Pelton-Byce (2)

GWGs:Owen Headrick (4)

Shots:Ryan Dmowski (175)

Wins:Rémi Poirier (12)

GAA:Rémi Poirier (1.84)

SV%:Rémi Poirier (.934)

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com.

