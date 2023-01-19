Americans Strengthen Roster with Two Big Moves up Front

January 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Forward Gavin Gould with the South Carolina Stingrays

(Allen Americans, Credit: South Carolina Stingrays) Forward Gavin Gould with the South Carolina Stingrays(Allen Americans, Credit: South Carolina Stingrays)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) added two players to the roster on Thursday.

The Americans traded forward Jackson Leppard to the South Carolina Stingrays for forward Gavin Gould. Gould returns to the Americans after playing in 23 games last season scoring 26 points (9 goals and 17 assists). The North Vancouver, BC native got off to a great start last year before an injury ended his season. He had eight points in 20 games with the Stingrays this year.

"Gavin will be a great fit with our team," said Americans Head Coach and GM Chad Costello. "He plays with great speed and a lot of passion. We are really excited to have Gavin back in Allen. We would also like to thank Jackson Leppard for his time in Allen. I truly hope he has great success with his new team."

The Americans also signed power forward Colby McAuley to a contract today. This will be his fourth time with the Americans. McAuley joined Allen in his rookie season of 2017-2018 where he had 20 points in 34 games. He also played with Allen in 20-21 and 21-22. He played with the Belfast Giants (EIHL) earlier this season where he had 10 points in 17 games. McAuley has 41 games in the American Hockey League with the San Jose Barracuda and Hershey Bears.

"We are excited to welcome Colby (McAuley) back to Allen," said Costello. "He brings so much to our room. He's tough, he can score, and is a great leader."

The Americans play two road games this weekend in the division. On Friday night the club will meet Wichita at 7:05 pm. Sunday afternoon they face Kansas City at 4:05 pm. Allen returns home on January 25th against Kansas City.

Images from this story



Forward Gavin Gould with the South Carolina Stingrays

(South Carolina Stingrays)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.