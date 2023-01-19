ECHL Transactions - January 19
January 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 19, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Sam Hu, F
Worcester:
Jake Schultz, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Colby McAuley, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jackson Leppard, F traded to South Carolina
Cincinnati:
Delete Arvin Atwal, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)
Iowa:
Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Clark Hiebert, D activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Darion Hanson, G returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve
Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Allen
Trois-Rivières:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval
Delete Connor Welsh, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Ryley Lindgren, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport
