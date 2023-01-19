ECHL Transactions - January 19

January 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 19, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Sam Hu, F

Worcester:

Jake Schultz, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Patrick Grasso, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Colby McAuley, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jackson Leppard, F traded to South Carolina

Cincinnati:

Delete Arvin Atwal, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Lordanthony Grissom, D activated from reserve

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Colorado (AHL)

Iowa:

Add Joe Widmar, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tanner Schachle, F activated from reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Clark Hiebert, D activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Darion Hanson, G returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve

Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to Allen

Trois-Rivières:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G assigned by Laval

Delete Connor Welsh, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15)

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Ryley Lindgren, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Ken Appleby, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

