Stiliadis Shines But Mayhem Blanked by Marksmen

January 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Needing a fresh start, the Macon Mayhem would take to the ice against a very familiar foe in the Fayetteville Marksmen. The Mayhem have yet to defeat the Marksmen having gone an abysmal 0-8-0-1 this season, and there would not be a better time for that statistic to change. Coming off back to back poor defensive performances, Coach Desjardins and the Mayhem squad would look to tighten the reigns on the back end against a middling Marksmen squad.

Mayhem goaltender Michael Stiliadis would draw the start on his birthday against Brent Moran who was making his North American pro debut despite entering training camp with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The two would be setting themselves up for a duel worthy of the wild west.

Fayetteville would draw first blood on an early strike from Drake Glover as he would blow one by Stiliadis high on the glove side. A unmarked Bryan Moore would sneak to the Mayhem's backdoor and tap home another to double the advantage for the Marksmen. Stiliadis would settle in from there and be outstanding with sprawling save after sprawling save. Fayetteville would hold a 2-0 advantage at the break despite being near even on shots with the Mayhem.

After taking the intermission to regroup, the Mayhem would take to the ice in the second looking to get back in the fray. Early in the period, Fayetteville would dominate puck possession and unload shot after shot. All of which were turned away by the pads of Stiliadis who maintained excellent positioning during the chaotic sequence. Ultimately, both teams were playing very clean hockey as only penalty was called during the first two periods. Despite a share of quality chances from both sides, both goaltenders would shine greater as the second period saw zeroes in the score column.

The third period would begin with another acrobatic save from Stiliadis to keep the Mayhem in the game while Brent Moran had a few of his own. After a Mayhem infraction for too many men on the ice, Alex Renaud would pounce on the man advantage to give the Marksmen a solid 3-0 advantage. Despite a few quality from the Mayhem down the stretch, Brent Moran would remain steadfast in net to earn his first shutout in his North American debut.

The Macon Mayhem will return back to the Macon Coliseum after a rough road stretch that saw them drop all 8 available points. The Mayhem are excited to get a little home-cooking going after earning 5 of the available 6 points on their last home stand. They'll take the ice tomorrow on the hunt for two points wearing specialty camouflage jerseys against the Birmingham Bulls on Outdoors Indoors Night. Wear your camouflage and come root for the home team. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or visit the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.