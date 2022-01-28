Batchelor Herd Report

January 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release







Bulls split weekend series; Expand points lead on Macon

The Birmingham Bulls welcomed the Macon Mayhem and Fayetteville Marksmen this past weekend. Birmingham faced off against the Mayhem for the third time this season and the second time within the confines of the Pelham Civic Complex. The Bulls skated onto the ice riding on a two-game winning streak, their first of the season, while also looking for their first victory over the Mayhem in the 2021-2022 season. David Nippard has elevated his play for Birmingham over the previous few weeks and continued his great play with the first and only goal for the two sides in the first period on Friday night. Curtis Hansen of Macon put the Mayhem's first goal of the night into the back of the net with just under eight minutes remaining in the 2nd period, knotting the game up at 1-1. Hansen's goal was the first goal that Hayden Stewart and the Birmingham Bulls had allowed in over 140 minutes of play. However, Birmingham would not go down without a fight while looking for their third straight win. Colton Fletcher scored the Bulls' 2nd goal of the night just over one minute into the 3rd period before David Nippard added his second goal of the game just a few minutes later. Birmingham led 3-1 and would not look back. The two sides fought back and forth for the remainder of the period but Birmingham, after losing 6-1 to Macon the previous week, would come away victorious 3-1 for their 3rd straight win.

The Bulls started the next evening not as hot as the previous three games. Zach Remers scored the first goal of the evening just four minutes into the contest to give the Marksmen a 1-0 lead. Just a few moments later, Drake Glover added the 2nd goal of the night for the visiting Marksmen. Taylor McCloy of Fayetteville was called for tripping at the 13:29 mark of the first period, and the Bulls red hot power play looked to get them back into the game. However, Fayetteville had other ideas. A Shane Bednard short-handed goal extended the lead to 3-0 into the first intermission. Matt Hobbs, Birmingham's new hard-nosed instigator, knocked in Birmingham's first goal of the night just two minutes into the second period. However, that was the final goal of the night between the two sides. Birmingham fell to the Marksmen 3-1 and ended their three-game winning streak.

What's Next

Birmingham will welcome the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for the second time this season, and the first time since October 29th, 2021. The Bulls won their first game of the season that night on October 29th over Roanoke 7-6. The Rail Yard Dawgs will come into the matchup at 15-7-2-4 and 6th in the SPHL standings. Birmingham comes into the contest at 7-20-4, sitting in 9th place in the league and twelve points out of the playoffs. The Bulls will then travel to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday for their 2nd trip to Georgia and looking for their first win in the Peach State this season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

Batchelor Herd Report - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.