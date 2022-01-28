Ice Bears Take First Place After Shutout Win

January 28, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears center Anthony McVeigh

(Knoxville Ice Bears) Knoxville Ice Bears center Anthony McVeigh(Knoxville Ice Bears)

Anthony McVeigh had a goal and two assists, Sammy Bernard made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Vermilion County Bobcats 4-0 at David S. Palmer Arena Friday night.

The Ice Bears (25-3-3) are 12-0-1 on their current 13-game point streak. The Bobcats (3-21-3) have lost eight in a row. The win for Knoxville, combined with Huntsville's 3-1 loss to Evansville, puts the Ice Bears atop the SPHL standings.

Neither team could come up with a goal in the opening 20 minutes. Vermilion County setup a one-timer in front of the crease, but the shot was stopped by Bernard. Knoxville's best chance came on a breakaway in the final minute of the period for Dino Balsamo, but his backhand chance was thwarted by Joe Sheppard.

Jason Price finally broke the scoreless tie shortly after emerging from the penalty box. Brady Fleurent slipped Price the puck on the entry pass and Price finished the breakaway to put the puck past Sheppard at 12:57 of the second.

McVeigh added to the lead when he put back a rebound less than two minutes later. Stepan Timofeyev's shot was blocked by Sheppard to the weak side and McVeigh was able to put the backhand on net for his 14th goal of the season.

Brady Fleurent scored an empty net goal to make it 3-0 at 18:30 of the third. Ned Simpson scored his first career goal 14 seconds later to cap off the scoring.

Bernard was making his first start for Knoxville since being acquired earlier this month. He made a 25-save shutout against Vermilion County back on New Year's Day while playing with Quad City.

The Ice Bears head north to Moline to take on Quad City on Saturday and Sunday to wrap up the weekend. The Bobcats remain home and will face Peoria Saturday night.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.