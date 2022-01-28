Havoc Fall to Evansville

EVANSVILLE,IN - The Havoc would travel to Evansville to take on the Thunderbolts. The Thunderbolts would start the scoring early and they would never give up that lead. They ended the period up 1-0.

In the second period we would see more Evansville scoring and a similar ending with the Thunderbolts up 2-0.

The third would see Alex Kielczewski score his third of the year but Evansville would end up scoring on

The Havoc will be back Saturday, January 29th for Adult Replica Jersey Giveaway sponsored by Huntsville Hospital Sports Center and TOC Sports.

